Oregon surpasses 70,000 COVID-19 cases

The Oregon Health Authority reported 1,514 new cases and 15 more deaths on Thursday.

PORTLAND, Ore. — Oregon surpassed 70,000 known cases of COVID-19 on Thursday after the Oregon Health Authority (OHA) reported 1,514 new confirmed and presumptive cases.

There have been 70,006 known cases of COVID-19 in Oregon.

The OHA also reported Thursday that 15 more Oregonians died from the virus, raising the state's death toll to 882.

The largest number of cases reported Thursday came from Multnomah County with 289 cases, followed by Washington County with 283 and Marion County with 206.

Baker: 2

Benton: 14

Clackamas: 152

Clatsop: 6

Columbia: 9

Coos: 13

Crook: 4

Curry: 9

Deschutes: 67

Douglas: 20

Grant: 3

Harney: 3

Hood River: 19

Jackson: 64

Jefferson: 6

Josephine: 26

Klamath: 15

Lake: 4

Lane: 91

Lincoln: 10

Linn: 45

Malheur: 20

Marion: 206

Morrow: 7

Multnomah: 289

Polk: 26

Tillamook: 6

Umatilla: 45

Union: 3

Wallowa: 1

Wasco: 15

Washington: 283

Yamhill: 31

The OHA reported the following information about the 15 people whose deaths were reported Thursday:

Oregon's 867th COVID-19 death was an 83-year-old man in Coos County who tested positive on Nov. 6 and died on Nov. 25 at Bay Area Hospital. He had underlying conditions.

Oregon's 868th COVID-19 death was a 90-year-old man in Jackson County who tested positive on Nov. 3 and died on Nov. 17 at his residence. He had underlying conditions.

Oregon's 869th COVID-19 death was a 77-year-old woman in Jackson County who tested positive on Nov. 12 and died on Nov. 22 at her residence. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.

Oregon's 870th COVID-19 death was an 86-year-old woman in Jackson County who tested positive on Nov. 6 and died on Nov. 22 at her residence. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.

Oregon's 871st COVID-19 death was a 75-year-old woman in Lane County who tested positive on Nov. 16 and died on Nov. 17 at her residence. She had underlying conditions.

Oregon's 872nd COVID-19 death was a 72-year-old woman in Lincoln County who tested positive on Nov. 17 and died on Nov. 16 at her residence. She had underlying conditions.

Oregon's 873rd COVID-19 death was an 86-year-old man in Linn County who tested positive on Nov. 11 and died on Nov. 25 at Good Samaritan Regional Medical Center. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.

Oregon's 874th COVID-19 death was a 96-year-old man in Marion County who tested positive on Nov. 10 and died on Nov. 23 at his residence. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.

Oregon's 875th COVID-19 death was an 85-year-old man in Marion County who tested positive on Nov. 10 and died on Nov. 23 at Salem Hospital. He had underlying conditions.

Oregon's 876th COVID-19 death was an 80-year-old man in Multnomah County who tested positive on Nov. 3 and died on Nov. 17 at Adventist Medical Center. He had underlying conditions.

Oregon's 877th COVID-19 death was a 61-year-old man in Multnomah County who died on Nov. 23 at Legacy Good Samaritan Medical Center. The death certificate listed COVID-19 disease, or SARS-CoV-2, as a cause of death or a significant condition contributing to death.

Oregon's 878th COVID-19 death was an 80-year-old man in Polk County who tested positive on Oct. 28 and died on Nov. 21 at Salem Hospital. He had underlying conditions.

Oregon's 879th COVID-19 death was a 72-year-old woman in Umatilla County who tested positive on Nov. 16 and died on Nov. 22 at Good Shepherd Hospital. She had underlying conditions.

Oregon's 880th COVID-19 death was a 77-year-old man in Washington County who tested positive on Nov. 3 and died on Nov. 20 at Providence St. Vincent Medical Center. He had underlying conditions.

Oregon's 881st COVID-19 death was a 96-year-old woman in Washington County who tested positive on Nov. 8 and died on Nov. 24 at her residence. She had underlying conditions.

Oregon's 882nd COVID-19 death was an 87-year-old woman in Union County who tested positive on Nov. 4 and died on Nov. 24 at her residence. She had underlying conditions.