Oregon surpasses 700 COVID-19 deaths

PORTLAND, Ore. — Nine more Oregonians have died of COVID-19, the Oregon Health Authority (OHA) reported Tuesday, raising the state's death toll to 701.
The OHA also reported 495 new confirmed and presumptive cases of the virus. State health officials have now reported 46,460 cases of COVID-19 since the pandemic began.
The county with the largest number of new cases reported Tuesday was Jackson County with 70 cases, followed by Marion County with 64 and Multnomah County with 61.
Here are the counties with new cases:
- Baker: 8
- Benton: 9
- Clackamas: 56
- Clatsop: 8
- Columbia: 4
- Coos: 1
- Deschutes: 12
- Douglas: 10
- Grant: 4
- Hood River: 1
- Jackson: 70
- Jefferson: 1
- Josephine: 3
- Klamath: 7
- Lane: 26
- Linn: 21
- Malheur: 16
- Marion: 64
- Morrow: 1
- Multnomah: 61
- Polk: 13
- Sherman: 2
- Tillamook: 2
- Umatilla: 16
- Union: 8
- Wallowa: 2
- Wasco: 1
- Washington: 57
- Yamhill: 11
INTERACTIVE: Oregon Coronavirus Map
The OHA shared the following information about the nine people reported Tuesday to have died of COVID-19:
- Oregon's 693rd COVID-19 death was an 87-year-old woman in Marion County. She tested positive on Oct. 28 and died on Oct. 29, in her home. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.
- Oregon's 694th COVID-19 death was a 63-year-old woman in Clackamas County. She tested positive on Oct. 5 and died on Oct. 30 at Providence Portland Medical Center. She had underlying conditions.
- Oregon's 695th COVID-19 death was a 78-year-old man in Multnomah County. He tested positive on Oct. 20 and died on Nov. 2 at Providence Portland Medical Center. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.
- Oregon's 696th COVID-19 death was a 95-year-old woman in Marion County who became symptomatic on Oct. 21 after close contact with a confirmed case and died on Nov. 1, in her home. She had underlying conditions.
- Oregon's 697th COVID-19 death was a 47-year-old woman in Jefferson County. She tested positive on Aug. 5 and died on Oct. 30, in her home. The death certificate listed COVID-19 disease or SARS-CoV-2 as a cause of death or a significant condition contributing to death. She had underlying conditions.
- Oregon's 698th COVID-19 death was an 85-year-old woman in Multnomah County. She tested positive on Oct. 25 and died on Oct. 29. Place of death is being confirmed. She had underlying conditions.
- Oregon's 699th COVID-19 death was a 75-year-old man in Josephine County. He tested positive on Sept. 28 and died on Oct. 29, at Asante Three Rivers Medical Center in Grants Pass, Oregon. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.
- Oregon's 700th COVID-19 death was an 87-year-old woman in Clackamas County. She tested positive on Oct. 21 and died on Oct. 31, at Providence Portland Medical Center. She had underlying conditions.
- Oregon's 701st COVID-19 death was a 94-year-old man in Washington County. He tested positive Oct. 11 and died on Nov. 1, at Providence Portland Medical Center. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.