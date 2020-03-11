Oregon surpasses 700 COVID-19 deaths

The Oregon Health Authority reported 9 new deaths Tuesday, raising the state's death toll to 701.

PORTLAND, Ore. — Nine more Oregonians have died of COVID-19, the Oregon Health Authority (OHA) reported Tuesday, raising the state's death toll to 701.

The OHA also reported 495 new confirmed and presumptive cases of the virus. State health officials have now reported 46,460 cases of COVID-19 since the pandemic began.

The county with the largest number of new cases reported Tuesday was Jackson County with 70 cases, followed by Marion County with 64 and Multnomah County with 61.

Here are the counties with new cases:

Baker: 8

Benton: 9

Clackamas: 56

Clatsop: 8

Columbia: 4

Coos: 1

Deschutes: 12

Douglas: 10

Grant: 4

Hood River: 1

Jackson: 70

Jefferson: 1

Josephine: 3

Klamath: 7

Lane: 26

Linn: 21

Malheur: 16

Marion: 64

Morrow: 1

Multnomah: 61

Polk: 13

Sherman: 2

Tillamook: 2

Umatilla: 16

Union: 8

Wallowa: 2

Wasco: 1

Washington: 57

Yamhill: 11

The OHA shared the following information about the nine people reported Tuesday to have died of COVID-19: