Oregon surpasses 40,000 COVID-19 cases

PORTLAND, Ore. — The Oregon Health Authority (OHA) reported 346 new confirmed and presumptive cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday.
A total of 40,136 cases have been reported since the first case of the coronavirus was reported in Oregon in late February.
OHA also reported that six more people died due to COVID-19, raising the state's death toll to 633. The six people who died were between the ages of 56 and 91. All but one had underlying health conditions.
The Oregon counties with the highest number of reported cases Tuesday were Multnomah County with 101 cases and Washington County with 44 cases.
INTERACTIVE: Oregon Coronavirus Map
New COVID-19 cases were reported in the following counties Tuesday:
- Benton: 3
- Clackamas: 28
- Columbia: 1
- Coos: 3
- Crook: 2
- Deschutes: 3
- Douglas: 9
- Harney: 2
- Hood River: 1
- Jackson: 10
- Jefferson: 4
- Klamath: 4
- Lane: 42
- Linn: 13
- Malheur: 11
- Marion: 38
- Morrow: 2
- Multnomah: 101
- Polk: 6
- Umatilla: 10
- Wasco: 2
- Washington: 44
- Yamhill: 7
OHA released the following information about the six people reported Tuesday to have died of COVID-19:
- Oregon's 628th COVID-19 death is a 91-year-old Washington County woman who tested positive on Oct. 2 and died on Oct. 17 in her home. She had underlying conditions.
- Oregon's 629th COVID-19 death is an 84-year-old Josephine County man who tested positive on Oct. 9 and died on Oct. 15 at Asante Three Rivers Medical Center. He had underlying conditions.
- Oregon's 630th COVID-19 death is a 64-year-old Lane County woman who tested positive on Sept. 3 and died on Oct. 14 in her home. She did not have underlying conditions.
- Oregon's 631st COVID-19 death is a 56-year-old Marion County man who tested positive on Aug. 29 and died on Oct. 18 in his home. He had underlying conditions.
- Oregon's 632nd COVID-19 death is an 83-year-old Washington County man who tested positive on Oct. 10 and died Oct. 17 at Providence St. Vincent Medical Center. He had underlying conditions.
- Oregon's 633rd COVID-19 death is an 81-year-old Washington County man who tested positive on Sept. 29 and died on Oct. 17 at Providence Portland Medical Center. He had underlying conditions.