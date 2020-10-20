Oregon surpasses 40,000 COVID-19 cases

A total of 40,136 cases of coronavirus have been reported in Oregon since the first case was reported in the state in late February.

PORTLAND, Ore. — The Oregon Health Authority (OHA) reported 346 new confirmed and presumptive cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday.

OHA also reported that six more people died due to COVID-19, raising the state's death toll to 633. The six people who died were between the ages of 56 and 91. All but one had underlying health conditions.

The Oregon counties with the highest number of reported cases Tuesday were Multnomah County with 101 cases and Washington County with 44 cases.

New COVID-19 cases were reported in the following counties Tuesday:

Benton: 3

Clackamas: 28

Columbia: 1

Coos: 3

Crook: 2

Deschutes: 3

Douglas: 9

Harney: 2

Hood River: 1

Jackson: 10

Jefferson: 4

Klamath: 4

Lane: 42

Linn: 13

Malheur: 11

Marion: 38

Morrow: 2

Multnomah: 101

Polk: 6

Umatilla: 10

Wasco: 2

Washington: 44

Yamhill: 7

OHA released the following information about the six people reported Tuesday to have died of COVID-19: