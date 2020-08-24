Oregon surpasses 25,000 known coronavirus cases

State health officials on Monday reported 220 new cases and three more COVID-19 deaths.

PORTLAND, Ore — Oregon’s number of known COVID-19 cases surpassed 25,000 on Monday.

State health officials reported 220 new and presumed cases of the virus, bringing the statewide total to 25,155.

The Oregon Health Authority (OHA) also reported three more coronavirus deaths, bringing the state’s death toll to 420 people.

The OHA released the following information about the people who died:

Oregon’s 418th COVID-19 death is an 87-year-old woman in Washington County who tested positive on Aug. 16 and died on Aug. 22, in her residence. She had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 419th COVID-19 death is a 77-year-old man in Washington County who tested positive on Aug. 14 and died on Aug. 18, at Providence St. Vincent Medical Center. He had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 420th COVID-19 death is a 73-year-old woman in Washington County who tested positive on July 29 and died on Aug. 23, in her residence. She had underlying conditions.

Multnomah County had the highest number of new cases on Monday with 59.

Here are the counties with new cases:

Clackamas: 22

Columbia: 1

Coos: 1

Deschutes: 1

Jackson: 23

Jefferson: 7

Josephine: 1

Klamath: 2

Lane: 2

Malheur: 7

Marion: 33

Morrow: 2

Multnomah: 59

Polk: 2

Umatilla: 11

Union: 2

Washington: 34

Yamhill: 12

Also on Monday, the OHA said enrollment in the Oregon Health Plan (OHP) has increased by more than 100,000 members since March, an increase of 9.3%.