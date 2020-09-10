More than 200 Univ. of Oregon students have tested positive for COVID-19 over the last 3 weeks

The fall term of this most unique year is underway. Most classes are being taught online. But the social gatherings are apparently underway.

PORTLAND, Ore. — At least 207 students at the University of Oregon have tested positive for COVID-19 since Sept. 21. The school is keeping a running count and reporting it on its website.

Cody Cady works at a convenience store near campus.

“Several people will buy several cases of beer. I don’t think that’s like casual drinking. That’s probably more for a party. That’s what I assume. Especially when they’re with three or four of their buddies and they’re all buying a case of beer,” he said.

That might just seem like a normal college thing to do but it’s hard to imagine everyone socially distancing while drinking. And that is a big problem this year, especially off-campus where most of the infected students live, according to the university.

Lane County shows the biggest number of people being infected are in the age group 21 to 30, followed closely by the 11 to 20 age range.

Still, cases are up across the county. Dr. Patrick Luedtke, the public health director, said college students are not the biggest reason.

“I think that’s clearly not the number one. We continue to have the largest number of cases and outbreaks that are related to homes. And that’s basically people letting down their guard and spreading this virus," he said. "And second one is select workplaces, again not the university. So, I think it’s overblown to say its predominately or massively or its all the fault of higher education. That’s certainly not the case in Lane County.

Although he admits it might be the third biggest factor.

The university said students can be suspended if they throw or attend big parties on or off campus.

Eugene police said they broke up one of those parties last weekend with as many as 150 people. Police said at least one of the hosts was a student. It's unclear what, if any, consequences they will face.