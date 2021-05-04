Oregon State University to require COVID-19 vaccinations this fall

University of Oregon and Portland State told KGW they have not determined if they will require COVID vaccinations.

CORVALLIS, Ore. — Oregon State University (OSU) plans to require COVID-19 vaccinations for students and faculty this coming fall term.

“As we advance our plans to resume traditional on-site and in-person activities for the 2021-22 academic year, high rates of vaccination among our students, faculty and staff are needed to help improve the safety and well-being of our community,” OSU's interim president Becky Johnson said in a statement Tuesday.

“This vaccination requirement is intended for students and university employees so that we mutually contribute to the greatest level of population protection possible from COVID-19," she added.

The university is still figuring out how students and staff will prove they've been vaccinated or request an exemption if necessary. Students who are only taking online courses will not need to get the vaccine, but OSU leaders are still encouraging them to do so.

OSU is now the largest university in Oregon that plans to require COVID vaccinations in the fall.

University of Portland, Lewis & Clark College and Willamette University in Salem, all of which are privately owned, announced last month that COVID vaccinations will be required.

University of Washington and Washington State also said vaccinations will be required.

The University of Oregon (UO) and Portland State University (PSU) both told KGW they have not decided whether to require vaccinations.

A UO spokesperson provided the following statement:

The University of Oregon encourages all students, faculty and staff to be vaccinated, but does not require vaccinations. The university continues to follow closely public health requirements, best practices and other factors in determining whether vaccinations will be required in the future for those engaging in face-to-face activities at the UO.

A PSU spokesperson also provided a statement, saying a vaccine requirement is under consideration: