PORTLAND, Ore. — Oregon's Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) received more than 1,200 coronavirus-related workplace complaints in March, with the numbers ramping up in the days following Gov. Kate Brown's shelter in place executive order.

Coronavirus-related complaints took up about 77% of all complaints during the 30-day period.

Gov. Brown said any business that is allowed to stay open under her order needs to maintain one of the following three things:

Employees have to stay 6 feet away from one another.

Employers have to offer telework.

Restaurants, coffee shops or breweries must offer take-out or delivery.

Complaints filed to OSHA include several industries, and most cite the "social distancing" rule.

Here are some examples:

Construction

"Multiple employees are working in lifts next to each other and lunch shacks are packed full of employees siting next to each other."

"Concerns about employees exposure to COVID-19 in an overcrowded residential construction site, and office area."

"The job site is large and has at least 200 people. There is no way to practice social distancing."





Retail

"This furniture store is not closing and allowing customers to roam freely and shop for furniture."

"Employer allowing sick employees to work and have close interaction with others."

"Nobody is enforcing or following social distancing/sanitation guidelines. Germs are being spread rapidly."

"Employee was terminated while being under quarantine."

"Corporate is not letting employees use masks or gloves during the COVID-19 outbreak."

"The employer is threatening employees with disciplinary action if they stay home due to COVID-19 symptoms."

Car dealerships

"Employees work on commission and may lose their jobs if they do not come in to work."

"Employer is wiping down hard surfaces after test drives but not soft surfaces (seats)."

If you are an Oregonian who is worried about the social distancing your work is enforcing (or not), you can contact OSHA. The violations have to have occurred at the workplace during work hours.

You can file a report with OSHA online in English or Spanish, and if you need advice on how to keep your workplace safe, you can visit this website.

