Portland, Vancouver schools transition to distance learning due to COVID staffing shortages

Thousands of students are back to online learning as omicron continues to infect a record number of people in Oregon.

PORTLAND, Ore. — Vancouver Public Schools (VPS) is the latest district transitioning some of its schools to distance learning due to staffing shortages caused by COVID-19.

VPS announced on Monday a schedule for schools going to a four-day distance learning week due to a shortage of bus drivers who are either sick or in quarantine:

Jan. 11-14

McLoughlin Middle School

Fort Vancouver High School

(Remote two-hour late start on Tuesday, Jan. 11 only; the regular bell schedule will be followed at McLoughlin and Fort Vancouver on Wednesday, Thursday and Friday this week.)

Jan. 18-21

Columbia River High School

Skyview High School

Alki Middle School

Jason Lee Middle School

Jefferson Middle School

(Monday, Jan. 17, is Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Day; no school for students)

Jan. 24-27

Hudson’s Bay High School

Discovery Middle School

Gaiser Middle School

Vancouver School of Arts and Academics*

Vancouver iTech Preparatory*

Vancouver Flex Academy*

*On in-person days, shuttle buses for Vancouver Flex Academy, Vancouver iTech Preparatory or Vancouver School of Arts and Academics will continue from your neighborhood middle school. Shuttles for other magnet and career-technical education programs will continue from your neighborhood high school.

VPS said that on remote learning days:

School cafeterias, libraries and FCRCs will be open for students who need to access the internet or need a safe place to go during remote learning.

Grab-and-go meals will be available at each location on remote days from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

Middle school extracurricular activities and athletics will be paused.

High school extracurricular activities: Check in with your school.

Portland-area schools

But VPS is certainly not the only school district suffering from staffing shortages caused by infection or isolation due to COVID-19 and the omicron variant.



Portland-area schools are also feeling the pressure of the omicron wave. The entire Parkrose School District and three high schools (Cleveland, McDaniel and Roosevelt) and Ockley Green Middle School in Portland also moved to distance learning.

On Monday, the Faubion pre-K through 8th-grade campus will be closing on Tuesday, Jan. 11 to prepare to transition to distance learning on Jan. 12 through at least Jan. 14.

All told, a total of 7,900+ students no longer learning in person for the next week and for some schools districts, possibly longer.



Colt Gill, Director of Oregon’s Department of Education warned late last week that COVID would force this change.



“The primary reason is that there is too many staff impacted by COVID-19 to be able to operate schools in person. They’re either ill or quarantined. This will cause challenges for everyone in that school community,” he said.



But not everyone is feeling the squeeze right now.

In southern Oregon, the Klamath County School District, with 21 schools and 7,000 students, reports staffing is not an issue and all schools are open for in-person learning.

In the Eugene area, Tony Scurto, Superintendent of the Lane Education District was asked Monday if schools are closing because of COVID, he said, “As of now? No. But staffing shortages are making it difficult to continue each and every day. But they’re doing it right now.”

The Salem-Keizer school district is the second biggest in the state and also has avoided a return to virtual classes so far.



Among its 42,000 students, the district reported on Monday 61 students with confirmed positive cases and 30 staff members also positive.



Beaverton is the third biggest district and reported that among its 39,000 students, 730 are isolated, which means they tested positive or are showing symptoms for COVID. Another 581 are quarantined, which means they had close contact with someone who is positive.



The district also has 138 staff who are isolated.



The district warned parents Sunday it may have to move some schools to online learning soon.



“There's no specific threshold point. We’re taking all these factors into consideration and it really is going to be decided on a school by school basis,” said spokeswoman Shellie Bailey-Shah.



It is something they hope to avoid.



“Our top priority is to keep children in school for in-person instruction. That’s a lesson we’ve clearly learned over the last two years, that children do better academically, socially and emotionally when they’re here at school,” said Bailey-Shah.



In a news release on Monday, the Beaverton School District said it was nearing a tipping point and if it has to transition to distance learning, parents will be notified.

Portland, with 49,000 students, is the biggest district in Oregon.



As of Monday, it reported 813 students isolated, 565 quarantined

along with 165 staff isolated and 72 staff quarantined.

Omicron continues to cause a record number of cases across the state and health officials believe that it will continue to get worse before it gets better. There are mass vaccination sites across the state if you are looking to get a booster or vaccine. You can find them here.