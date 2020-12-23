Gov. Brown: Oregon schools can make decisions to resume in-person learning in 2021

“Moving forward, decisions to resume in-person instruction must be made locally, district by district, school by school,” said Brown.

PORTLAND, Ore — Oregon Gov. Kate Brown on Wednesday issued new directives to state health and education leaders in a push to get more students back into classrooms for in-person learning in 2021.

The decision to reopen schools will be made locally by individual districts and schools effective Jan. 1, the governor said. Oregon’s school metrics will be advisory, not mandatory.

“Moving forward, decisions to resume in-person instruction must be made locally, district by district, school by school,” said Brown in a letter to the directors of the Oregon Health Authority (OHA) and Oregon Department of Education (ODE).

“In addition to schools continuing to adhere to required health and safety protocols and working in close consultation with their local public health authority in understanding and considering the metrics, teachers, school staff, parents and students should be engaged in this decision-making process to allow schools to make the best choice for their community and their students.”

The governor noted that other states, including Washington, use advisory metrics.

“As our neighbors to the north have demonstrated, this does not mean schools can resume in-person instruction without regard for COVID-19 spread in the community, but instead should carefully consider the metrics in their local context, the needs of students and families, and readiness to implement health and safety protocols,” Brown said.

Brown said in her letter that it is her hope that more Oregon schools, especially at the elementary school level, will transition to in-person learning by Feb. 15, 2021.

During a press conference this week, Brown said educators and school staff should be considered essential workers and qualify for vaccinations during “Phase 1B” of Oregon’s vaccine rollout.

In her letter, Brown said she wants schools to have access to on-site, rapid COVID-19 testing to protect students and staff and minimize quarantine times in public schools.