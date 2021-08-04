Oregon sees rise in COVID-19 cases, deaths and hospitalizations in weekly report

There were 19 COVID-related deaths reported in Oregon last week, up from 10 the week before.

PORTLAND, Ore. — Oregon health officials announced in Wednesday's weekly report that from March 29 through April 4 the state saw increases in COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations and deaths compared to the week before.

The Oregon Health Authority (OHA) reported 2,964 new daily cases throughout that week, which was a 21% increase from the week before.

New COVID-19-related hospitalizations rose by nearly 10%, from 137 two weeks ago to 150 last week. Deaths rose by 90% in the same period, from 10 to 19.

The weekly report noted that throughout the pandemic, people 70 years of age and older have accounted for 40% of COVID-related hospitalizations and 77% of COVID-related deaths in Oregon.

The OHA weekly outbreak report showed that there were 21 active COVID-19 outbreaks in senior living communities and congregate living settings last week, each with at least three confirmed cases and one or more COVID-related deaths.

In the OHA daily report for Wednesday, officials said 481 new COVID-19 cases and seven more deaths were reported. So far there have been 168,128 total cases in Oregon and 2,434 deaths.

As of Wednesday, 802,090 people in Oregon had completed their vaccination series and 1,313,016 people had received at least one dose.

OHA also announced that two new sets of data were being published: a COVID-19 variant dashboard and a weekly vaccine spoilage report.

The variant dashboard shows SARS-CoV-2 variants of concern or of interest in the state, including a map of variant cases and a timeline of when samples were collected. The dashboard will be updated weekly on Wednesdays.

The vaccine spoilage report will explain shipping mishaps, refrigeration fluctuations, recalls, breakage and/or vaccination expiration issues in the state. It will be updated every Tuesday.

The new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases reported Wednesday were in the following counties:

Baker (4)

Benton (9)

Clackamas (55)

Clatsop (4)

Columbia (13)

Coos (5)

Crook (1)

Deschutes (32)

Douglas (11)

Harney (1)

Hood River (1)

Jackson (23)

Jefferson (1)

Josephine (17)

Klamath (11)

Lake (2)

Lane (40)

Lincoln (3)

Linn (21)

Malheur (3)

Marion (29)

Morrow (3)

Multnomah (92)

Polk (11)

Sherman (2)

Tillamook (4)

Umatilla (5)

Union (1)

Wallowa (3)

Wasco (3)

Washington (61)

Yamhill (10)

Oregon’s 2,428th COVID-19 death was a 60-year-old man in Clackamas County who tested positive on March 29 and died on April 6 at his residence. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.

Oregon’s 2,429th COVID-19 death was a 90-year-old woman in Douglas County who tested positive on Feb. 22 and died on March 25 at her residence. She had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 2,430th COVID-19 death was a 96-year-old woman in Deschutes County who tested positive on March 29 and died on March 30 at her residence. She had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 2,431st COVID-19 death was a 72-year-old man in Jackson County who tested positive on Feb. 1 and died on April 5 at Asante Three Rivers Medical Center. He had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 2,432nd COVID-19 death was a 51-year-old woman in Multnomah County who tested positive on March 9 and died on March 30 at Kaiser Sunnyside Hospital. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.

Oregon’s 2,433rd COVID-19 death was a 67-year-old man in Polk County who tested positive on March 6 and died on April 5 at Salem Hospital. He had underlying conditions.