Oregon reports 9 more COVID-19 deaths; highest single-day total of pandemic

PORTLAND, Ore. — Oregon health officials reported nine more COVID-19 deaths on Friday. That's the highest single-day total since the pandemic began.

The previous record for reported deaths in a single day in Oregon was seven people.

The Oregon Health Authority (OHA) released the following information about the people who died:

Oregon’s 274th COVID-19 death is a 61-year-old woman in Multnomah County who died July 18 in her residence. The death certificate listed COVID-19 disease, or SARS-CoV-2, as a cause of death, or as a significant condition that contributed to her death. No confirmatory testing for COVID-19 was performed, but this aligns with the CSTE probable case definition for a presumptive case, which OHA follows.

Oregon’s 275th COVID-19 death is a 68-year-old woman in Clackamas County who tested positive June 5 and died July 16, at Providence Portland Medical Center. She had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 276th COVID-19 death is a 92-year-old man in Deschutes County who tested positive July 12 and died July 18. His place of death is being confirmed. He had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 277th COVID-19 death is a 96-year-old man in Deschutes County who tested positive July 12 and died July 23, in his residence. He had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 278th COVID-19 death is a 90-year-old woman in Malheur County who tested positive July 9 and died July 23, in her residence. She had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 279th COVID-19 death is a 74-year-old man in Marion County who tested positive July 3 and died July 22, at Salem Hospital. He had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 280th COVID-19 death is a 62-year-old woman in Multnomah County who tested positive July 18 and died July 18. More information is being confirmed.

Oregon’s 281st COVID-19 death is an 87-year-old woman in Umatilla County who tested positive July 10 and died July 22. She had underlying conditions. Her place of death is being confirmed.

Oregon’s 282nd COVID-19 death is a 69-year-old man in Umatilla who tested positive July 8 and died July 21, in his residence. He had underlying conditions.

State health officials also reported 396 new and presumptive cases of the virus.

Oregon’s total number of cases is now 16,104.

Multnomah County had the highest number of new cases on Friday with 71.

Here are the counties with new cases:

Baker: 1

Clackamas: 25

Columbia: 1

Crook: 1

Curry: 2

Deschutes: 16

Douglas: 6

Gilliam: 1

Hood River: 4

Jackson: 5

Jefferson: 22

Josephine: 1

Klamath: 2

Lane: 16

Linn: 7

Malheur: 18

Marion: 58

Multnomah: 71

Polk: 6

Umatilla: 59

Wasco: 1

Washington: 54

Yamhill: 8