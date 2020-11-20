Oregon reports new single-day record 1,306 COVID-19 cases

Friday’s record-high case total broke the record set on Thursday, when Oregon reported 1,225 new cases.

PORTLAND, Ore — Oregon has set yet another single-day record for new COVID-19 cases, state health officials announced Friday.

The Oregon Health Authority (OHA) reported 1,306 new cases of the virus and four new deaths.

Friday’s record-high case total broke the record set on Thursday, when Oregon reported 1,225 new cases.

The number of known COVID-19 cases in Oregon is now up to 62,175.

Multnomah County had the highest number of new cases on Friday with 337, followed by Washington County with 155 and Marion County with 112.

Here are the counties with new cases:

Baker: 8

Benton: 15

Clackamas: 78

Clatsop: 9

Columbia: 20

Coos: 8

Crook: 2

Curry: 5

Deschutes: 60

Douglas: 39

Grant: 27

Harney: 4

Hood River: 3

Jackson: 84

Jefferson: 11

Josephine: 18

Klamath: 39

Lake: 3

Lane: 91

Lincoln: 7

Linn: 27

Malheur: 23

Marion: 112

Morrow: 3

Multnomah: 337

Polk: 21

Tillamook: 2

Umatilla: 45

Union: 17

Wasco: 13

Washington: 155

Yamhill: 20

Oregon’s death toll is now up to 812 people.

The Oregon Health Authority (OHA) released the following information about the four people whose deaths were reported Friday: