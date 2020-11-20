Oregon reports new single-day record 1,306 COVID-19 cases

PORTLAND, Ore — Oregon has set yet another single-day record for new COVID-19 cases, state health officials announced Friday.
The Oregon Health Authority (OHA) reported 1,306 new cases of the virus and four new deaths.
Friday’s record-high case total broke the record set on Thursday, when Oregon reported 1,225 new cases.
The number of known COVID-19 cases in Oregon is now up to 62,175.
Multnomah County had the highest number of new cases on Friday with 337, followed by Washington County with 155 and Marion County with 112.
Here are the counties with new cases:
- Baker: 8
- Benton: 15
- Clackamas: 78
- Clatsop: 9
- Columbia: 20
- Coos: 8
- Crook: 2
- Curry: 5
- Deschutes: 60
- Douglas: 39
- Grant: 27
- Harney: 4
- Hood River: 3
- Jackson: 84
- Jefferson: 11
- Josephine: 18
- Klamath: 39
- Lake: 3
- Lane: 91
- Lincoln: 7
- Linn: 27
- Malheur: 23
- Marion: 112
- Morrow: 3
- Multnomah: 337
- Polk: 21
- Tillamook: 2
- Umatilla: 45
- Union: 17
- Wasco: 13
- Washington: 155
- Yamhill: 20
Oregon’s death toll is now up to 812 people.
The Oregon Health Authority (OHA) released the following information about the four people whose deaths were reported Friday:
- Oregon’s 809th COVID-19 death was an 81-year-old man in Douglas County who tested positive on Nov. 9 and died on Nov. 14 at Bay Area Hospital. He had underlying conditions.
- Oregon’s 810th COVID-19 death was an 83-year old woman in Multnomah County who tested positive on Nov. 11 and died on Nov. 18 at Legacy Mt. Hood Medical Center. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.
- Oregon’s 811th COVID-19 death was a 70-year-old man in Klamath County who tested positive on Nov. 15 and died on Nov. 17 at St. Charles Medical Center in Bend. He had underlying conditions.
- Oregon’s 812th COVID-19 death was an 81-year-old woman in Harney County who tested positive on Nov. 12 and died on Nov. 18 at Harney District Hospital. She had underlying conditions.