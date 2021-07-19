Oregon reports a three-day total of 777 new COVID-19 cases

The cases are the cumulative total from July 16-18.

PORTLAND, Ore. — The Oregon Health Authority (OHA) has reported 777 new confirmed and presumptive cases of COVID-19 from July 16 – 18. It also reported nine deaths, three of which were delayed death reports from 2020.



Oregon has seen a total of 212,755 reported cases of COVID-19 since the beginning of the pandemic; there have been 2,862 deaths related to the virus.



Cases and deaths



On Friday, July 16 Oregon reported 323 cases, on Saturday, July 17 it reported 332 cases and on Sunday, July 17 it reported 122 cases.



The reported cases were found in the following counties:

Benton (19), Clackamas (73), Clatsop (3), Columbia (7), Coos (13), Crook (5), Deschutes (29), Douglas (33), Harney (1), Hood River (1), Jackson (56), Jefferson (11), Josephine (57), Klamath (1), Lane (53), Lincoln (4), Linn (36), Malheur (2), Marion (35), Morrow (9), Multnomah (196), Polk (10), Sherman (3), Tillamook (9), Umatilla (22), Union (10), Wallowa (3), Wasco (1), Washington (58) and Yamhill (17).

The following was released from OHA about the nine deaths:

Oregon’s 2,818th COVID-19 death was a 73-year-old man from Deschutes County who tested positive on June 25 and died on July 15 at St. Charles Bend Hospital. He had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 2,819th COVID-19 death was a 53-year-old man from Deschutes County who tested positive on May 26 and died on July 6 at St. Charles Bend Hospital. He had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 2,820th COVID-19 death was a 70-year-old man from Baker County who tested positive on March 17 and died on March 25 at Wayne Memorial Hospital in Honesdale, PA. The presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.

Oregon’s 2,821st COVID-19 death was a 70-year-old man from Malheur County who tested positive on September 14, 2020, and died on November 15, 2020, at St. Alphonsus Nampa Medical Center in Nampa, Idaho. The presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.

Oregon’s 2,822nd COVID-19 death was a 68-year-old man from Douglas County who tested positive on June 20 and died on July 5 at Mercy Medical Center. He had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 2,823rd COVID-19 death was a 63-year-old woman from Umatilla County who tested positive on Feb. 10 and died on Feb. 28 at Trios Health Southridge Hospital in Kennewick, WA. She had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 2,824th COVID-19 death was an 82-year-old man from Umatilla County who tested positive on Dec. 7, 2020, and died on Dec. 19, 2020, at Trios Health Southridge Hospital in Kennewick, WA. He had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s s 2,825th COVID-19 death was a 63-year-old woman from Umatilla County who tested positive on April 18 and died on May 26 at Providence Sacred Heart Medical Center. She had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 2,826th COVID-19 death was a 59-year-old woman from Wallowa County who tested positive on Nov. 10, 2020, and died on Dec. 14, 2020, at St Joseph Regional Medical Center. She had underlying conditions.

Vaccines and hospitalizations

The seven-day running vaccine average is 4,794 doses per day.

Oregon has now administered 2,617,037 doses of Pfizer, 1,768,355 doses of Moderna and 176,631 doses of Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccines.

As of today, 2,452,035 people have had at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine and 2,279,253 people have completed a COVID-19 vaccine series.

There are 148 people across the state hospitalized with COVID-19, which is six more than was reported on Sunday and of those, there are 39 people in intensive care unit beds, which is five fewer than was reported Sunday.



For more information on COVID-19 in Oregon, visit OHA’s dashboards.