Oregon reports 989 new COVID-19 cases, highest daily total since January

In its weekly report, the Oregon Health Authority said cases went up by more than 20% last week for a fourth straight week.

PORTLAND, Ore. — The Oregon Health Authority (OHA) reported 989 new COVID-19 cases Wednesday. It's the state's highest daily total since Jan. 16, when 1,173 cases were reported.

In addition, six more people in the state have died of complications from the virus, OHA said in its daily update.

On Wednesday, Multnomah County reported the most cases with 167, followed by Washington County with 134 and Marion County with 114. Here's a county-by-county breakdown of Wednesday's new cases:

Baker (6), Benton (24), Clackamas (61), Clatsop (7), Columbia (7), Coos (2), Crook (4), Curry (5), Deschutes (99), Douglas (7), Grant (10), Harney (2), Hood River (5), Jackson (93), Jefferson (3), Josephine (23), Klamath (34), Lake (3), Lane (82), Linn (33), Malheur (3), Marion (114), Morrow (3), Multnomah (167), Polk (20), Tillamook (5), Umatilla (16), Wallowa (1), Wasco (3), Washington (134) and Yamhill (13).

There has been a total of 177,134 reported cases in Oregon since the start of the pandemic, including 2,466 deaths.

Weekly COVID-19 report

OHA's weekly COVID-19 report released Tuesday said daily cases in Oregon surged last week for a fourth consecutive week.

During the week of April 12-18, OHA reported 4,742 new cases, a 27% increase over the previous week. It's the fourth week in a row that cases have increased by at least 20%.

Hospitalizations due to COVID rose to 171, up from 156 the previous week, and there were 19 reported COVID-19 related deaths.

From April 11-17, Oregon conducted 113,817 COVID tests, and 5.3% of those tests came back positive.

The weekly report also shows 24 active COVID outbreaks in senior living communities and congregate living settings. OHA defines an outbreak as three or more confirmed cases and one or more COVID-related deaths.

Vaccinations

Oregon administered an average of 33,933 COVID-19 vaccine doses per day in the past seven days.

The state has now administered a total of 1,369,371 doses of Pfizer, 1,153,611 doses of Moderna and 90,301 doses of Johnson & Johnson vaccines.

As of Wednesday, 1,065,266 Oregonians have completed a COVID-19 vaccine series. There are 1,635,625 who have had at least one dose.

To date, 1,683,045 doses of Pfizer,1,411,700 doses of Moderna and 215,500 doses of Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccines have been delivered to sites across Oregon.

Hospitalizations

There are 272 people hospitalized with COVID-19 in Oregon, which is 16 more than was reported Tuesday. Sixty-five COVID patients are in an intensive care unit, seven more than reported Tuesday.

Deaths

OHA released the following information about the six most recent deaths: