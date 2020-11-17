Oregon reports 935 new COVID-19 cases, 13 deaths

Multnomah County had the highest number of new cases on Tuesday with 208, followed by Marion County with 151.

PORTLAND, Ore — Oregon health officials on Tuesday announced 13 more deaths due to COVID-19 and 935 new cases of the virus.

Oregon’s death toll is now up to 778 people.

The state's record for the most reported COVID-19 deaths in a single day is 14, which happened twice on Oct. 31 and July 28.

The Oregon Health Authority (OHA) released the following information about the 13 people who died:

Oregon’s 766th COVID-19 death is a 63-year-old man in Umatilla County who tested positive on Oct. 29 and died on Nov. 8, at Trios Health Center in Washington. He had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 767th COVID-19 death is an 84-year-old woman in Multnomah County who tested positive on Nov. 7 and died on Nov. 16, in her residence. She had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 768th COVID-19 death is a 63-year-old man in Multnomah County who died on Nov. 9. The location of his tests and underlying conditions are being confirmed.

Oregon’s 769th COVID-19 death is a 70-year-old woman in Lane County who tested positive on Nov. 4 and died on Nov. 16, at McKenzie-Willamette Medical Center. She had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 770th COVID-19 death is a 76-year-old woman in Linn County who tested positive on Sept. 14 and died on Oct.27, at Samaritan Albany General Medical Center. She had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 771st COVID-19 death is a 69-year-old man in Multnomah County who tested positive on Aug. 24 and died on Nov. 1, in his residence. The death certificate listed COVID-19 disease or SARS-CoV-2 as a cause of death or a significant condition contributing to death. He had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 772nd COVID-19 death is a 64-year-old man in Washington County who tested positive on Oct. 31 and died on Nov.15, in his residence. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.

Oregon’s 773rd COVID-19 death is an 85-year-old woman in Douglas County who tested positive on Nov. 8 and died on Nov. 16, at Mercy Medical Center. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.

Oregon’s 774th COVID-19 death is a 63-year-old man in Marion County who tested positive on Nov. 6 and died on Nov. 9, in his residence. He had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 775th COVID-19 death is a 52-year-old man in Marion County who tested positive on Oct. 27 and died on Oct. 31, in his residence. He had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 776th COVID-19 death is a 67-year-old woman in Marion County who tested positive on Oct. 26 and died on Nov. 13, at Salem Hospital. She had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 777th COVID-19 death is a 98-year-old man in Clackamas County who tested positive on Oct. 13 and died on Nov. 8, in his residence. He had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 778th COVID-19 death is an 85-year-old man in Multnomah County who tested positive on Nov. 1 and died on Nov. 9, at Providence Portland Medical Center. He had underlying conditions.

The number of known COVID-19 cases in Oregon is now up to 58,570.

Multnomah County had the highest number of new cases on Tuesday with 208, followed by Marion County with 151.

Here are the counties with new cases: