Oregon reports 908 new COVID-19 cases, 7 more deaths

PORTLAND, Ore — For the second consecutive day, Oregon health officials reported fewer than 1,000 new COVID-19 cases.
The Oregon Health Authority (OHA) on Christmas Day announced 908 new cases and seven more deaths due to the virus.
Friday is the fourth day since Nov. 18 that less than 1,000 cases were reported in a day.
The state’s death toll is now 1,422 people.
The OHA said as of Thursday, 17,130 doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been given in Oregon. All of them were at hospitals and long-term care facilities.
Health officials said there are currently 472 people hospitalized with COVID-19 in Oregon, 23 fewer than Thursday. There are 103 coronavirus patients in intensive care unit beds, which is two more than Thursday.
The number of known COVID-19 cases in Oregon is now up to 107,718.
Multnomah County had the highest number of new cases on Friday with 215, followed by Marion County with 123 and Washington County with 84.
Here are the counties with new cases:
- Baker: 2
- Benton: 20
- Clackamas: 82
- Clatsop: 5
- Columbia: 9
- Coos: 4
- Crook: 4
- Curry: 3
- Deschutes: 31
- Douglas: 14
- Harney: 1
- Hood River: 14
- Jackson: 65
- Jefferson: 21
- Josephine: 3
- Lake: 2
- Lane: 57
- Lincoln: 5
- Linn: 38
- Malheur: 9
- Marion: 123
- Morrow: 4
- Multnomah: 215
- Polk: 17
- Tillamook: 1
- Umatilla: 42
- Union: 2
- Wallowa: 1
- Wasco: 9
- Washington: 84
- Yamhill: 21
The OHA released the following information about the people whose deaths were reported Friday:
- Oregon’s 1,416th COVID-19 death is a 63-year-old man in Multnomah County who tested positive on November 6 and died on November 15 at Providence Adventist Medical Center. He had underlying conditions.
- Oregon’s 1,417th COVID-19 death is an 88-year-old man in Lane County who tested positive on December 16 and died on December 16 at his residence. He had underlying conditions.
- Oregon’s 1,418th COVID-19 death is an 87-year-old man in Deschutes County who tested positive on December 20 and died on December 24 at St. Charles Medical Center – Bend. He had underlying conditions.
- Oregon’s 1,419th COVID-19 death is a 63-year-old man in Marion County who tested positive on November 12 and died on December 23 at Salem Hospital. He had underlying conditions.
- Oregon’s 1,420th COVID-19 death is a 65-year-old woman in Multnomah County who tested positive on December 16 and died on December 23 at Legacy Mount Hood Medical Center. She had underlying conditions.
- Oregon’s 1,421st COVID-19 death is an 83-year-old man in Marion County who tested positive on December 11 and died on December 24 at Salem Hospital. He had underlying conditions.
- Oregon’s 1,422nd COVID-19 death is an 83-year-old man in Marion County who tested positive on December 17 and died on December 23 at Salem Hospital. He had underlying conditions.