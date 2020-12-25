Oregon reports 908 new COVID-19 cases, 7 more deaths

Friday is the fourth day since Nov. 18 that less than 1,000 cases were reported in a day.

PORTLAND, Ore — For the second consecutive day, Oregon health officials reported fewer than 1,000 new COVID-19 cases.

The Oregon Health Authority (OHA) on Christmas Day announced 908 new cases and seven more deaths due to the virus.

Friday is the fourth day since Nov. 18 that less than 1,000 cases were reported in a day.

The state’s death toll is now 1,422 people.

The OHA said as of Thursday, 17,130 doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been given in Oregon. All of them were at hospitals and long-term care facilities.

Health officials said there are currently 472 people hospitalized with COVID-19 in Oregon, 23 fewer than Thursday. There are 103 coronavirus patients in intensive care unit beds, which is two more than Thursday.

The number of known COVID-19 cases in Oregon is now up to 107,718.

Multnomah County had the highest number of new cases on Friday with 215, followed by Marion County with 123 and Washington County with 84.

Here are the counties with new cases:

Baker: 2

Benton: 20

Clackamas: 82

Clatsop: 5

Columbia: 9

Coos: 4

Crook: 4

Curry: 3

Deschutes: 31

Douglas: 14

Harney: 1

Hood River: 14

Jackson: 65

Jefferson: 21

Josephine: 3

Lake: 2

Lane: 57

Lincoln: 5

Linn: 38

Malheur: 9

Marion: 123

Morrow: 4

Multnomah: 215

Polk: 17

Tillamook: 1

Umatilla: 42

Union: 2

Wallowa: 1

Wasco: 9

Washington: 84

Yamhill: 21

The OHA released the following information about the people whose deaths were reported Friday: