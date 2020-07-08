Oregon reports 9 more COVID-19 deaths, 423 new cases

The state’s death toll is now 348 people. Multnomah County had the highest number of new cases on Friday with 110.

PORTLAND, Ore — Oregon health officials on Friday reported nine more COVID-19 deaths and 423 new cases.

The Oregon Health Authority (OHA) released the following information about the people who died:

Oregon’s 340th COVID-19 death is a 90-year-old man in Clackamas County who tested positive on July 30 and died on August 5. His place of death is being confirmed. He had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 341st COVID-19 death is an 80-year-old woman in Deschutes County who tested positive on July 20 and died on July 31. Place of death and presence of underlying conditions are being confirmed.

Oregon’s 342nd COVID-19 death is an 80-year-old man in Jackson County who tested positive on July 15 and died on August 6. His place of death is unavailable at this time. He had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 343rd COVID-19 death is a 75-year-old man in Jefferson County who tested positive on July 10 and died on August 5, at St. Charles Medical Center in Bend. He had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 344th COVID-19 death is a 64-year-old man in Klamath County who tested positive on July 27 and died on August 6, at Sky Lakes Medical Center. He had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 345th COVID-19 death is an 88-year-old man in Malheur County who tested positive on July 28 and died on August 2 in his residence. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.

Oregon’s 346th COVID-19 death is a 75-year-old man in Marion County who tested positive on July 8 and died on August 5 in his residence. He had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 347th COVID-19 death is 94-year-old man in Umatilla County who tested positive on July 16 and died on August 4 in his residence. He had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 348th COVID-19 death is a 93-year-old woman in Yamhill County who tested positive on July 28 and died on August 6. Place of death and presence of underlying conditions are being confirmed.

With 423 new cases, Oregon’s statewide total is now up to 20,636.

Multnomah County had the highest number of new cases on Friday with 110.

Here are the counties with new cases:

Baker: 1

Benton: 3

Clackamas: 16

Clatsop: 1

Columbia: 2

Deschutes: 18

Douglas: 3

Grant: 1

Hood River: 3

Jackson: 12

Jefferson: 5

Josephine: 3

Klamath: 1

Lane: 13

Lincoln: 1

Linn: 6

Malheur: 21

Marion: 47

Morrow: 21

Multnomah: 110

Polk: 7

Umatilla: 53

Union: 2

Wasco: 3

Washington: 53

Yamhill: 17

The OHA on Friday released new modeling scenarios about the spread of the virus in Oregon.

They show that the estimated number of new daily COVID-19 infections could be 300-2,300 per day over the next four weeks.

The model projects that: