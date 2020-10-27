Oregon reports 9 more COVID-19 deaths, 391 new cases

Oregon’s death toll from COVID-19 is now up to 664 people.

PORTLAND, Ore — Oregon health officials on Tuesday announced nine more COVID-19 deaths and 391 new cases of the virus statewide.

The state’s death toll from COVID-19 is now up to 664 people.

The Oregon Health Authority (OHA) released the following information about the nine people who died:

Oregon’s 656th COVID-19 death is a 63-year-old woman in Washington County who tested positive on July 8 and died on Oct. 4 in her residence. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.

Oregon’s 657th COVID-19 death is a 79-year-old woman in Wasco County who tested positive on Sept. 18 and died on Oct. 24 in her residence. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.

Oregon’s 658th COVID-19 death is a 66-year-old woman in Multnomah County who tested positive on Oct. 14 and died on Oct. 24 at Providence Portland Medical Center. She had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 659th COVID-19 death is a 67-year-old man in Multnomah County who tested positive on Oct. 5 and died on Oct. 23 at Providence Portland Medical Center. He had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 660th COVID-19 death is a 62-year-old man in Umatilla County who tested positive on Oct. 4 and died on Oct. 21 at Kadlec Regional Medical Center in Richland, Washington. He had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 661st COVID-19 death is an 82-year-old man in Multnomah County who tested positive on Oct. 8 and died on Oct. 25 at Adventist Health Portland. He had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 662nd COVID-19 death is a 52-year-old man in Morrow County who tested positive on Aug. 25 and died on Oct. 24 at Legacy Emanuel Medical Center. He had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 663rd COVID-19 death is a 64-year-old man in Douglas County who tested positive on Sept. 25 and died on Oct. 25 at OHSU. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.

Oregon’s 664th COVID-19 death is a 66-year-old woman in Douglas County who tested positive on Oct. 18 and died on Oct. 24 at Mercy Medical Center. She had underlying conditions.

The number of known COVID-19 cases in Oregon is now up to 42,808.

Multnomah County and Marion County both had the highest number of new cases on Tuesday with 72, followed by Washington County with 50 new cases.

Here are the counties with new cases: