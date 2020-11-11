Oregon reports 876 new COVID-19 cases, 5 more deaths

Over the past week, Oregon has reported its seven highest daily case counts so far during the pandemic, ranging from 723 cases to 988 cases.

PORTLAND, Ore. — The Oregon Health Authority (OHA) reported 876 new confirmed and presumptive cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday. There have been 52,770 cases of the coronavirus in Oregon since the pandemic began.

Over the past week, Oregon has reported its seven highest daily case counts so far during the pandemic, ranging from 723 cases to 988 cases. During this stretch, Oregon has averaged 830 cases per day.

Nov. 5: 805

Nov. 6: 770

Nov. 7: 988

Nov. 8: 874

Nov. 9: 723

Nov. 10: 771

Nov. 11: 876

The OHA also reported Wednesday that five more Oregonians have died of COVID-19, raising the state's death toll to 742.

Among the new cases reported Wednesday, Multnomah County had the highest total with 298, followed by Washington County with 102 and Marion County with 83.

Wednesday's reported cases came from the following counties:

Baker: 8

Benton: 11

Clackamas: 67

Clatsop: 2

Columbia: 7

Coos: 10

Crook: 1

Curry: 3

Deschutes: 19

Douglas: 32

Grant: 5

Harney: 1

Hood River: 2

Jackson: 50

Jefferson: 14

Josephine: 3

Klamath: 2

Lake: 5

Lane: 51

Linn: 10

Malheur: 8

Marion: 83

Morrow: 2

Multnomah: 298

Polk: 11

Tillamook: 2

Umatilla: 32

Union: 1

Wallowa: 2

Wasco: 1

Washington: 102

Yamhill: 31

The OHA released the following information about the people whose deaths were reported Wednesday: