Oregon reports 876 new COVID-19 cases, 5 more deaths

PORTLAND, Ore. — The Oregon Health Authority (OHA) reported 876 new confirmed and presumptive cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday. There have been 52,770 cases of the coronavirus in Oregon since the pandemic began.
Over the past week, Oregon has reported its seven highest daily case counts so far during the pandemic, ranging from 723 cases to 988 cases. During this stretch, Oregon has averaged 830 cases per day.
- Nov. 5: 805
- Nov. 6: 770
- Nov. 7: 988
- Nov. 8: 874
- Nov. 9: 723
- Nov. 10: 771
- Nov. 11: 876
The OHA also reported Wednesday that five more Oregonians have died of COVID-19, raising the state's death toll to 742.
Among the new cases reported Wednesday, Multnomah County had the highest total with 298, followed by Washington County with 102 and Marion County with 83.
Wednesday's reported cases came from the following counties:
- Baker: 8
- Benton: 11
- Clackamas: 67
- Clatsop: 2
- Columbia: 7
- Coos: 10
- Crook: 1
- Curry: 3
- Deschutes: 19
- Douglas: 32
- Grant: 5
- Harney: 1
- Hood River: 2
- Jackson: 50
- Jefferson: 14
- Josephine: 3
- Klamath: 2
- Lake: 5
- Lane: 51
- Linn: 10
- Malheur: 8
- Marion: 83
- Morrow: 2
- Multnomah: 298
- Polk: 11
- Tillamook: 2
- Umatilla: 32
- Union: 1
- Wallowa: 2
- Wasco: 1
- Washington: 102
- Yamhill: 31
The OHA released the following information about the people whose deaths were reported Wednesday:
- Oregon's 738th COVID-19 death was a 76-year-old man in Marion County. He tested positive on Oct.21 and died on Nov. 9, at his home. He had underlying conditions.
- Oregon's 739th COVID-19 death was a 92-year-old woman in Marion County. She tested positive on Oct.8 and died on Oct. 15, at her home. She had underlying conditions.
- Oregon's 740th COVID-19 death was a 100-year-old woman in Multnomah County. She tested positive on Oct. 3 and died on Nov.1, at her home. She had underlying conditions.
- Oregon's 741st COVID-19 death was an 81-year-old man in Multnomah County. He tested positive on Oct. and died on Nov. 4, at his home. He had underlying conditions.
- Oregon's 742nd COVID-19 death was an 84-year-old man in Multnomah County. He tested positive on Nov. 7 and died on Nov. 8, at his home. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.