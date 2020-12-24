Oregon reports 871 new COVID-19 cases, 12 deaths

PORTLAND, Ore — Oregon health officials on Christmas Eve reported 871 more COVID-19 cases and 12 more deaths due to the virus.
Thursday is only the third day since Nov. 18 that the Oregon Health Authority (OHA) reported fewer than 1,000 cases in a day.
The state’s death toll is now 1,415 people.
The OHA said there are currently 495 people hospitalized with COVID-19 in Oregon, 32 fewer than Wednesday. There are 101 coronavirus patients in intensive care unit beds, which is eight fewer than Wednesday.
The number of known COVID-19 cases in Oregon is now up to 106,821.
Multnomah County had the highest number of new cases on Thursday with 188, followed by Marion County with 83 and Washington County with 79.
Here are the counties with new cases:
- Baker: 8
- Benton: 9
- Clackamas: 59
- Clatsop: 3
- Columbia: 4
- Coos: 10
- Crook: 5
- Curry: 7
- Deschutes: 32
- Douglas: 9
- Grant: 2
- Harney: 2
- Hood River: 12
- Jackson: 29
- Jefferson: 11
- Josephine: 32
- Klamath: 46
- Lane: 67
- Lincoln: 16
- Linn: 33
- Malheur: 21
- Marion: 83
- Morrow: 5
- Multnomah: 188
- Polk: 13
- Tillamook: 9
- Umatilla: 32
- Union: 7
- Wasco: 11
- Washington: 79
- Yamhill: 27
The OHA released the following information about the people whose deaths were reported Thursday:
- Oregon’s 1,404th COVID-19 death is an 89-year-old woman in Multnomah County who tested positive on Dec. 17 and died on Dec. 23 at Legacy Good Samaritan Medical Center. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.
- Oregon’s 1,405th COVID-19 death is a 90-year-old in Clackamas County who tested positive on Dec. 16 and died on Dec. 22 at their residence. Gender is being confirmed and presence of underlying conditions are being confirmed.
- Oregon’s 1,406th COVID-19 death is a 55-year-old man in Clatsop County who tested positive on Dec. 17 and died on Dec. 23 at Pacific Seaside Hospital. He had no underlying conditions.
- Oregon’s 1,407th COVID-19 death is a 59-year-old man in Hood River County who tested positive on Dec. 3 and died at his residence. Date of death and presence of underlying conditions are being confirmed.
- Oregon’s 1,408th COVID-19 death is an 85-year-old woman in Jackson County who tested positive on Nov. 10 and died on Dec. 22 at her residence. She had underlying conditions.
- Oregon’s 1,409th COVID-19 death is a 58-year-old man in Klamath County who tested positive on Nov. 19 and died on Dec. 20 at Sky Lakes Medical Center. He had underlying conditions.
- Oregon’s 1,410th COVID-19 death is a 66-year-old man in Malheur County who tested positive on Dec. 7 and died on Dec. 21 at St. Alphonsus Regional Medical Center. Presence of underlying conditions are being confirmed.
- Oregon’s 1,411th COVID-19 death is an 87-year-old woman in Marion County who tested positive on Nov. 30 and died on Dec. 20 at her residence. She had underlying conditions.
- Oregon’s 1,412th COVID-19 death is an 88-year-old woman in Marion County who tested positive on Dec. 3 and died on Dec. 19 at her residence. She had underlying conditions.
- Oregon’s 1,413th COVID-19 death is a 92-year-old woman in Multnomah County who tested positive on Dec. 10 and died on Dec. 10. Location of death is being confirmed. She had underlying conditions.
- Oregon’s 1,414th COVID-19 death is a 72-year-old woman in Umatilla County who tested positive on Nov. 28 and died on Dec. 18 at St. Mary Medical Center. Presence of underlying conditions are being confirmed.
- Oregon’s 1,415th COVID-19 death is a 62-year-old woman in Yamhill County who tested positive on Dec. 14 and died on Dec. 18 at her residence. Presence of underlying conditions are being confirmed.