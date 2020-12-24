Oregon reports 871 new COVID-19 cases, 12 deaths

Thursday is only the third day since Nov. 18 that Oregon reported fewer than 1,000 cases in a day.

PORTLAND, Ore — Oregon health officials on Christmas Eve reported 871 more COVID-19 cases and 12 more deaths due to the virus.

Thursday is only the third day since Nov. 18 that the Oregon Health Authority (OHA) reported fewer than 1,000 cases in a day.

The state’s death toll is now 1,415 people.

The OHA said there are currently 495 people hospitalized with COVID-19 in Oregon, 32 fewer than Wednesday. There are 101 coronavirus patients in intensive care unit beds, which is eight fewer than Wednesday.

The number of known COVID-19 cases in Oregon is now up to 106,821.

Multnomah County had the highest number of new cases on Thursday with 188, followed by Marion County with 83 and Washington County with 79.

Here are the counties with new cases:

Baker: 8

Benton: 9

Clackamas: 59

Clatsop: 3

Columbia: 4

Coos: 10

Crook: 5

Curry: 7

Deschutes: 32

Douglas: 9

Grant: 2

Harney: 2

Hood River: 12

Jackson: 29

Jefferson: 11

Josephine: 32

Klamath: 46

Lane: 67

Lincoln: 16

Linn: 33

Malheur: 21

Marion: 83

Morrow: 5

Multnomah: 188

Polk: 13

Tillamook: 9

Umatilla: 32

Union: 7

Wasco: 11

Washington: 79

Yamhill: 27

The OHA released the following information about the people whose deaths were reported Thursday: