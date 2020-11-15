Oregon reports 868 new coronavirus cases, 2 deaths

PORTLAND, Ore — On Sunday, the Oregon Health Authority (OHA) announced 868 new COVID-19 cases and two additional deaths.
The new confirmed and presumptive coronavirus cases as of 12:01 a.m. Sunday brings the state's total to 56,880.
The counties with the most cases were Multnomah (184), Marion (176) and Washington (110).
Benton: 13
Clackamas: 86
Clatsop: 3
Columbia: 8
Coos: 5
Curry: 2
Deschutes: 13
Douglas: 16
Gilliam: 1
Harney: 5
Hood River: 7
Jackson: 37
Josephine: 4
Klamath: 2
Lake: 3
Lane: 57
Lincoln: 2
Linn: 6
Malheur: 12
Marion: 176
Multnomah: 184
Polk: 18
Umatilla: 47
Union: 19
Wasco: 6
Washington: 110
Yamhill: 26
Health officials also reported two additional deaths, bringing the state's total to 761.
Oregon’s 760th COVID-19 death was an 81-year-old man in Umatilla County who tested positive on Oct. 27 and died on Nov. 8 at Good Shepherd Hospital. He had underlying conditions.
Oregon’s 761st COVID-19 death was a 66-year-old woman in Umatilla County who tested positive on Nov. 2 and died on Nov. 13 at OHSU. She had underlying conditions.
With the rise of coronavirus cases in Oregon, Gov. Kate Brown announced on Friday a statewide, two-week "freeze" starting on Nov. 18 to slow the spread of the virus. In Multnomah County, the freeze will be in effect for at least four weeks.
Restaurants and bars will be limited to takeout only, and recreational facilities and venues that host indoor or outdoor events will be closed.