Oregon reports 868 new coronavirus cases, 2 deaths

As Oregonians near a statewide two-week "freeze," health officials say the state now has 56,880 confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases.

PORTLAND, Ore — On Sunday, the Oregon Health Authority (OHA) announced 868 new COVID-19 cases and two additional deaths.

The new confirmed and presumptive coronavirus cases as of 12:01 a.m. Sunday brings the state's total to 56,880.

The counties with the most cases were Multnomah (184), Marion (176) and Washington (110).

Benton: 13

Clackamas: 86

Clatsop: 3

Columbia: 8

Coos: 5

Curry: 2

Deschutes: 13

Douglas: 16

Gilliam: 1

Harney: 5

Hood River: 7

Jackson: 37

Josephine: 4

Klamath: 2

Lake: 3

Lane: 57

Lincoln: 2

Linn: 6

Malheur: 12

Marion: 176

Multnomah: 184

Polk: 18

Umatilla: 47

Union: 19

Wasco: 6

Washington: 110

Yamhill: 26

Health officials also reported two additional deaths, bringing the state's total to 761.

Oregon’s 760th COVID-19 death was an 81-year-old man in Umatilla County who tested positive on Oct. 27 and died on Nov. 8 at Good Shepherd Hospital. He had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 761st COVID-19 death was a 66-year-old woman in Umatilla County who tested positive on Nov. 2 and died on Nov. 13 at OHSU. She had underlying conditions.

With the rise of coronavirus cases in Oregon, Gov. Kate Brown announced on Friday a statewide, two-week "freeze" starting on Nov. 18 to slow the spread of the virus. In Multnomah County, the freeze will be in effect for at least four weeks.