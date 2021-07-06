Oregon reports 85 COVID-19 cases, 1 death

In its daily update on Tuesday, Oregon Health Authority announced 85 presumptive and positive cases of COVID-19 across the state.

Tuesday's numbers bring the state's death toll to 2,782 and the number of recorded infections since the beginning of the pandemic has risen to 209,494.

Cases and deaths



Tuesday's reported cases were found in the following counties:



Baker (1), Benton (1), Clackamas (11), Columbia (2), Deschutes (2), Douglas (11), Jackson (13), Josephine (4), Klamath (1), Lane (9), Linn (5), Multnomah (22), Sherman (1), Union (1) and Wasco (1).

Oregon’s 2,782nd death was a 63-year-old man from Douglas County who tested positive on May 23 and died on June 10 at Asante Three Rivers Medical Center. The presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.



Hospitalizations

There are 125 people hospitalized with COVID-19 across Oregon, which is 15 fewer than was reported on Monday. There are 29 patients in intensive care units across the state, which is one more than was reported on Monday.

Vaccinations

Oregon has now administered 2,553,609 first and second doses of Pfizer, 1,748,032 first and second doses of Moderna and 171,120 single doses of Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccines.

As of Tuesday, 2,413,181 people have had at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine and 2,205,984 people have completed a COVID-19 vaccine series.

To date, 2,964,195 doses of Pfizer, 2,240,820 doses of Moderna and 299,100 doses of Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccines have been delivered to sites across Oregon.



For more information on COVID-19 and vaccines in Oregon, you can check OHA's dashboard.