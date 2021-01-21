Oregon reports 849 new COVID-19 cases, 11 new deaths

The state’s death toll is now 1,843 people.

PORTLAND, Ore — Oregon health officials on Thursday reported 849 new COVID-19 cases and 11 new deaths.

The state’s death toll is now 1,843 people.

The Oregon Health Authority (OHA) said as of Thursday, 253,711 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been given in Oregon. All of them were at hospitals, long-term care facilities, emergency medical service agencies, urgent care facilities and local public health authorities.

Health officials said there are currently 329 people hospitalized with COVID-19 in Oregon, seven fewer than Wednesday. There are 87 coronavirus patients in intensive care unit beds, which is three fewer than Wednesday.

The number of known COVID-19 cases in Oregon is now up to 135,973.

Multnomah County had the highest number of new cases on Thursday with 123, followed by Washington County with 110 and Lane County with 97.

The new cases are in the following counties: Baker (4), Benton (24), Clackamas (71), Clatsop (7), Columbia (1), Coos (10), Crook (2), Deschutes (32), Douglas (22), Gilliam (1), Harney (1), Hood River (8), Jackson (42), Jefferson (6), Josephine (21), Klamath (18), Lake (1), Lane (97), Lincoln (11), Linn (23), Malheur (18), Marion (87), Morrow (11), Multnomah (123), Polk (18), Tillamook (1), Umatilla (35), Union (6), Wallowa (1), Wasco (11), Washington (110), Yamhill (26).

The OHA released the following information about the people whose deaths were reported Thursday:

Oregon’s 1,833rd COVID-19 death is a 78-year-old woman in Clackamas County who tested positive on Jan. 6 and died on Jan. 14 at her residence. She had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 1,834th COVID-19 death is a 94-year-old woman in Jackson County who died on Dec. 28 at her residence. The death certificate listed COVID-19 disease or SARS-CoV-2 as a cause of death or a significant condition contributing to death. She had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 1,835th COVID-19 death is a 90-year-old man in Jackson County who died on Jan. 3 at his residence. The death certificate listed COVID-19 disease or SARS-CoV-2 as a cause of death or a significant condition contributing to death. He had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 1,836th COVID-19 death is a 79-year-old woman in Jackson County who tested positive on Dec. 26 and died on Jan. 17 at her residence. She had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 1,837th COVID-19 death is a 77-year-old man in Jackson County who tested positive on Dec. 28 and died on Dec. 31 at his residence. He had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 1,838th COVID-19 death is a 100-year-old woman in Jackson County who tested positive on Dec. 22 and died on Jan. 10 at her residence. She had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 1,839th COVID-19 death is a 90-year-old woman in Lane County who tested positive on Dec. 21 and died on Jan. 17 at PeaceHealth Sacred Heart Medical Center—Riverbend. She had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 1,840th COVID-19 death is a 69-year-old man in Lane County who tested positive on Dec. 9 and died on Jan. 17 at McKenzie Willamette Medical Center. He had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 1,841st COVID-19 death is a 65-year-old man in Lane County who tested positive on Dec. 6 and died on Jan. 20 at Oregon Health Science University. He had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 1,842nd COVID-19 death is a 52-year-old woman in Washington County who tested positive on Jan. 3 and died on Jan. 6 at Hillsboro Medical Center. She had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 1,843rd COVID-19 death is a 66-year-old woman in Yamhill County who tested positive on Jan. 6 and died on Jan. 17 at her residence. She had underlying conditions.

Pediatric report released

The OHA released a new report on pediatric cases (defined as people under 18 years old) in the state. As of Jan. 5, there have been 13,328 pediatric cases, which accounted for 11.2% of total cases.

There have been seven cases of Multisystem Inflammatory Syndrome in Children.

According to the OHA, only 0.9% of pediatric COVID-19 patients have been hospitalized at some point during their illness, compared to 6.2% of adults with COVID-19 who have been hospitalized.