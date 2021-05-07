Oregon reports 833 new COVID-19 cases, 7 deaths

PORTLAND, Ore. — On Saturday, the Oregon Health Authority (OHA) reported 833 new COVID-19 cases and seven more deaths related to the virus.
There's been a total of 190,804 cases in the state since the start of the pandemic, including 2,528 deaths.
Of the counties that reported new cases Saturday, Multnomah County had the most with 156, followed by Deschutes County with 115. Here's a breakdown of the new cases in each county:
Baker (7), Benton (11), Clackamas (92), Clatsop (4), Columbia (10), Crook (8), Curry (5), Deschutes (115), Douglas (4), Gilliam (4), Harney (1), Hood River (2), Jackson (35), Jefferson (5), Josephine (6), KIamath (49), Lane (55), Lincoln (3), Linn (26), Malheur (7), Marion (75), Morrow (1), Multnomah (156), Polk (8), Tillamook (4), Umatilla (9), Union (2), Wallowa (2), Wasco (4), Washington (94) and Yamhill (29).
Fifteen Oregon counties moved from extreme risk to high risk COVID-19 restrictions on Friday, allowing restaurants in those counties to reopen for indoor dining and gyms and indoor entertainment spaces to allow more patrons.
Vaccinations
In the past seven days, Oregon had administered an average of 33,318 doses per day.
As of Saturday, 1,423,862 people in the state have completed a vaccine series, and more than 1,953,000 have received at least one dose.
To date, 2,082,015 doses of Pfizer, 1,706,980 doses of Moderna and 246,100 doses of Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccines have been delivered to sites across Oregon.
People in the Portland area can now get vaccinated without an appointment at the Oregon Convention Center and at OHSU's mass vaccination site in the Portland International Airport's Red Economy Parking Lot.
This week, President Joe Biden directed all pharmacies that accept federal supplies of COVID-19 vaccines to allow people to get a shot without an appointment, but as of Friday there were few pharmacies in the Portland area doing walk-ins.
Hospitalizations
There are 329 people hospitalized with COVID in Oregon, five more than reported Friday. Eighty-four COVID patients are in intensive care unit beds, six fewer than reported Friday.
Deaths
OHA released the following information about the seven Oregonians who died:
- Oregon’s 2,522nd death is an 87-year-old man from Jackson County who tested positive on May 2 and died on May 7 at Asante Ashland Community Hospital. He had underlying conditions.
- Oregon’s 2,523rd death is a 90-year-old man from Jackson County who tested positive on April 26 and died on May 7 at Asante Ashland Community Hospital. He had underlying conditions.
- Oregon’s 2,524th death is a 62-year-old woman from Marion County who tested positive on April 18 and died on May 7 at Salem Hospital. She had underlying conditions.
- Oregon’s 2,525th death is a 65-year-old man from Lane County who tested positive on April 16 and died on May 7 at McKenzie-Willamette Medical Center. He had underlying conditions.
- Oregon’s 2,526th death is a 69-year-old woman from Multnomah County who tested positive on May 2 and died on May 4 at Adventist Medical Center. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.
- Oregon’s 2,527th death is a 68-year-old man from Multnomah County who tested positive on April 30 and died on May 7 at Legacy Emanuel Medical Center. He had underlying conditions.
- Oregon’s 2,528th death is a 68-year-old man from Multnomah County who tested positive on April 23 and died on May 2 at his residence. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.