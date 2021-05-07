Oregon reports 833 new COVID-19 cases, 7 deaths

More than 1,423,000 Oregonians have completed a vaccine series, and more than 1,953,000 have received at least one dose.

PORTLAND, Ore. — On Saturday, the Oregon Health Authority (OHA) reported 833 new COVID-19 cases and seven more deaths related to the virus.

There's been a total of 190,804 cases in the state since the start of the pandemic, including 2,528 deaths.

Of the counties that reported new cases Saturday, Multnomah County had the most with 156, followed by Deschutes County with 115. Here's a breakdown of the new cases in each county:

Baker (7), Benton (11), Clackamas (92), Clatsop (4), Columbia (10), Crook (8), Curry (5), Deschutes (115), Douglas (4), Gilliam (4), Harney (1), Hood River (2), Jackson (35), Jefferson (5), Josephine (6), KIamath (49), Lane (55), Lincoln (3), Linn (26), Malheur (7), Marion (75), Morrow (1), Multnomah (156), Polk (8), Tillamook (4), Umatilla (9), Union (2), Wallowa (2), Wasco (4), Washington (94) and Yamhill (29).

Fifteen Oregon counties moved from extreme risk to high risk COVID-19 restrictions on Friday, allowing restaurants in those counties to reopen for indoor dining and gyms and indoor entertainment spaces to allow more patrons.

Vaccinations

In the past seven days, Oregon had administered an average of 33,318 doses per day.

As of Saturday, 1,423,862 people in the state have completed a vaccine series, and more than 1,953,000 have received at least one dose.

To date, 2,082,015 doses of Pfizer, 1,706,980 doses of Moderna and 246,100 doses of Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccines have been delivered to sites across Oregon.

People in the Portland area can now get vaccinated without an appointment at the Oregon Convention Center and at OHSU's mass vaccination site in the Portland International Airport's Red Economy Parking Lot.

This week, President Joe Biden directed all pharmacies that accept federal supplies of COVID-19 vaccines to allow people to get a shot without an appointment, but as of Friday there were few pharmacies in the Portland area doing walk-ins.

Hospitalizations

There are 329 people hospitalized with COVID in Oregon, five more than reported Friday. Eighty-four COVID patients are in intensive care unit beds, six fewer than reported Friday.

Deaths

OHA released the following information about the seven Oregonians who died: