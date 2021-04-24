Oregon reports 830 new COVID-19 cases, 8 more deaths

PORTLAND, Ore. — State health officials reported 830 new COVID-19 cases and eight more related deaths in Oregon Saturday. The state has now reported a total of 179,930 cases, including 2,484 deaths.
Of the counties that reported new cases Saturday, Multnomah had the most with 130, followed by Washington with 117. Here's a county-by-county breakdown of the new cases:
Baker (6), Benton (12), Clackamas (106), Clatsop (1), Columbia (7), Coos (5), Crook (8), Curry (7), Deschutes (82), Douglas (11), Harney (1), Hood River (2), Jackson (47), Jefferson (3), Josephine (12), Klamath (38), Lake (1), Lane (70), Lincoln (6), Linn (34), Malheur (1), Marion (65), Multnomah (130), Polk (10), Tillamook (6), Umatilla (8), Union (3), Wallowa (1), Wasco (6), Washington (117), Yamhill (24).
During a briefing on Friday, Gov. Kate Brown said that a fourth wave of COVID-19 has reached Oregon. That day, the state reported more than 1,000 daily cases for the first time since January.
Brown said because of the rise in cases and the increase in hospitalizations over the past month, at least 12 counties are at risk of moving back into the extreme risk category.
Hospitalizations
There are 295 COVID-19 patients hospitalized in Oregon, which is 19 more than Friday. Sixty-six of those patients in intensive care unit (ICU) beds, two more than Friday.
Vaccinations
In the past week, Oregon has averaged 35,236 COVID-19 vaccinations per day.
As of Saturday, 1,144,023 Oregonians are fully vaccinated and 1,709,184 have received at least one dose, according to Oregon Health Authority's COVID-19 vaccine dashboard.
To date, 1,731,015 doses of Pfizer, 1,454,400 doses of Moderna and 215,000 doses of Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccines have been delivered to sites across Oregon.
U.S. health officials lifted an 11-day pause on Johnson & Johnson's single-dose vaccine after scientific advisers decided its benefits outweigh a rare risk of blood clot.
“Today’s federal actions are encouraging news as we confront the latest surge in COVID-19 hospitalizations and deaths," Oregon's state health officer Dr. Dean Sidelinger said.
The Oregon Health Authority (OHA) said the state will review and access the federal decision before making its own recommendation on the J&J vaccine for Oregon.
Deaths
OHA released the following information on the eight people whose deaths were reported Saturday:
- Oregon’s 2,477th death is a 69-year-old man from Clackamas county who tested positive on March 22 and died on March 27 at Portland Adventist Medical Center. He had underlying conditions.
- Oregon’s 2,478th death is a 61-year-old man from Coos county who tested positive on April 16 and died on April 22 at Bay Area Hospital. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.
- Oregon’s 2479th death is a 75-year-old man from Douglas county who tested positive on Oct. 22 and died on Nov. 23 at his residence. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.
- Oregon’s 2,480th death is a 68-year-old man from Hood River county who tested positive on March 21 and died on March 26 at his residence. He had underlying conditions.
- Oregon’s 2,481st death is a 91-year-old man from Marion county who tested positive on Sept. 4 and died on March 5 at his residence. The death certificate listed COVID-19 disease or SARS-CoV-2 as a cause of death or a significant condition contributing to death. He had underlying conditions.
- Oregon’s 2482nd death is a 91-year-old woman from Multnomah County who tested positive on Nov. 23 and died on March 2 at her residence. The death certificate listed COVID-19 disease or SARS-CoV-2 as a cause of death or a significant condition contributing to death. She had underlying conditions.
- Oregon’s 2483rd death is a 71-year-old man from Multnomah county who tested positive on Dec. 10 and died on March 7 at his residence. The death certificate listed COVID-19 disease or SARS-CoV-2 as a cause of death or a significant condition contributing to death. He had underlying conditions.
- Oregon’s 2484th death is a 46-year-old man from Multnomah county who tested positive posthumously on Dec. 17 and died on Dec. 14 at his residence. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed