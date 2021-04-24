Oregon reports 830 new COVID-19 cases, 8 more deaths

On Friday, Gov. Kate Brown said at least 12 counties are at risk of moving back into the extreme risk category.

PORTLAND, Ore. — State health officials reported 830 new COVID-19 cases and eight more related deaths in Oregon Saturday. The state has now reported a total of 179,930 cases, including 2,484 deaths.

Of the counties that reported new cases Saturday, Multnomah had the most with 130, followed by Washington with 117. Here's a county-by-county breakdown of the new cases:

Baker (6), Benton (12), Clackamas (106), Clatsop (1), Columbia (7), Coos (5), Crook (8), Curry (7), Deschutes (82), Douglas (11), Harney (1), Hood River (2), Jackson (47), Jefferson (3), Josephine (12), Klamath (38), Lake (1), Lane (70), Lincoln (6), Linn (34), Malheur (1), Marion (65), Multnomah (130), Polk (10), Tillamook (6), Umatilla (8), Union (3), Wallowa (1), Wasco (6), Washington (117), Yamhill (24).

During a briefing on Friday, Gov. Kate Brown said that a fourth wave of COVID-19 has reached Oregon. That day, the state reported more than 1,000 daily cases for the first time since January.

Brown said because of the rise in cases and the increase in hospitalizations over the past month, at least 12 counties are at risk of moving back into the extreme risk category.

Hospitalizations

There are 295 COVID-19 patients hospitalized in Oregon, which is 19 more than Friday. Sixty-six of those patients in intensive care unit (ICU) beds, two more than Friday.

Vaccinations

In the past week, Oregon has averaged 35,236 COVID-19 vaccinations per day.

As of Saturday, 1,144,023 Oregonians are fully vaccinated and 1,709,184 have received at least one dose, according to Oregon Health Authority's COVID-19 vaccine dashboard.

To date, 1,731,015 doses of Pfizer, 1,454,400 doses of Moderna and 215,000 doses of Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccines have been delivered to sites across Oregon.

U.S. health officials lifted an 11-day pause on Johnson & Johnson's single-dose vaccine after scientific advisers decided its benefits outweigh a rare risk of blood clot.

“Today’s federal actions are encouraging news as we confront the latest surge in COVID-19 hospitalizations and deaths," Oregon's state health officer Dr. Dean Sidelinger said.

The Oregon Health Authority (OHA) said the state will review and access the federal decision before making its own recommendation on the J&J vaccine for Oregon.

Deaths

OHA released the following information on the eight people whose deaths were reported Saturday: