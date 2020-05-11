Oregon reports 805 COVID-19 cases, breaks single-day record

The previous single-day high for reported coronavirus cases in Oregon was 600 on Oct. 30.

PORTLAND, Ore. — Oregon set a new single-day high for new COVID-19 cases on Thursday.

The Oregon Health Authority (OHA) reported 805 new cases of the coronavirus. The previous single-day record for reported cases in Oregon was 600 on Oct. 30.

The number of known COVID-19 cases in Oregon is now up to 47,839.

“COVID-19 is spreading in Oregon at an unprecedented rate, driven in no small measure by in-person, indoor social gatherings. You are most likely to get COVID-19 from your family and friends,” said Oregon Gov. Kate Brown in a statement released by the OHA.

“Let me be clear: we cannot allow this disease to continue to spread so rapidly in our communities. Lives are at stake," said Brown. "Oregonians have made tremendous sacrifices to help each other throughout this pandemic, which is why Oregon has done relatively better than many other states at containing COVID-19. We can’t let up now. I will take further action to stop the spread of COVID-19, and I need Oregonians to continue to do their part as well.”

Gov. Brown and state health officials plan to hold a Friday news conference on COVID-19. A time has not been announced.

“Today’s high case count, combined with recent high counts, continue to show that COVID-19 is spreading more rapidly in Oregon than we had hoped,” said Oregon State Health Officer Dean Sidelinger.

“Our data on the cases reported today is incomplete, as the case investigations are in process. But the case data from the past several days and weeks continue to show that the increased spread is driven through small informal gatherings and not due to large workplace or other outbreaks. Oregon’s sporadic cases, those not traced to a source, are also increasing. The percentage of tests that come back positive are rising – up to 8.5% last week. All this data leads us to conclude that Oregonians are circulating more in their communities and letting their guard down more and doing so as the weather turns colder, and they are spending more time indoors. Our tools to manage such spread rely on Oregonians getting more strict with themselves: not gathering or attending parties of any kind, wearing face coverings when outside the household, and physically distancing at all times.”

Multnomah County had the highest number of new cases on Thursday with 196, followed by Washington County with 134.

Here are the counties with new cases:

Baker: 13

Benton: 7

Clackamas: 71

Clatsop: 1

Columbia: 7

Coos: 2

Crook: 4

Deschutes: 45

Douglas: 10

Grant: 5

Hood River: 2

Jackson: 67

Jefferson: 4

Josephine: 9

Klamath: 1

Lane: 37

Lincoln: 1

Linn: 24

Malheur: 18

Marion: 79

Morrow: 3

Multnomah: 196

Polk: 8

Umatilla: 26

Union: 7

Wallowa: 1

Wasco: 6

Washington: 134

Yamhill: 17

State health officials also on Thursday reported five more deaths due to COVID-19. Oregon’s death toll is now up to 710 people.

The OHA released the following information about the people who died: