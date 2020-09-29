Oregon reports 8 more COVID-19 deaths, 299 new cases

Oregon’s death toll is now 555 people. On Monday, the state reported zero new deaths.

PORTLAND, Ore — State health officials on Tuesday reported eight more COVID-19 deaths and 299 new cases of the virus in Oregon.

Oregon’s death toll is now 555 people. On Monday, the state reported zero new deaths.

The Oregon Health Authority (OHA) released the following information about the eight people who died:

Oregon’s 548th COVID-19 death is a 96-year-old woman in Clackamas County who tested positive on Sept. 9 and died on Sept. 17 in her residence. She had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 549th COVID-19 death is a 95-year-old woman in Multnomah County who tested positive on July 3 and died on Sept. 3 in her residence. She had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 550th COVID-19 death is an 81-year-old man in Malheur County who tested positive on Aug. 31 and died on Sept. 20 in his residence. He had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 551st COVID-19 death is a 67-year-old man in Malheur County who tested positive on Sept. 9 and died on Sept. 27 at St. Alphonsus Medical Center in Boise, Idaho. He had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 552nd COVID-19 death is a 68-year-old man in Malheur County who tested positive on Sept. 5 and died on Sept. 25 at St. Alphonsus Medical Center in Boise, Idaho. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.

Oregon’s 553rd COVID-19 death is a 60-year-old woman in Yamhill County who tested positive on July 30 and died on Aug. 18 at Salem Hospital. She had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 554th COVID-19 death is a 57-year-old man in Marion County who tested positive on Aug.19 and died on Sept. 11 at Legacy Emanuel Medical Center. He had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 555th COVID-19 death is a 66-year-old man in Multnomah County who tested positive on Sept. 10 and died on Sept. 22 at Portland Adventist Medical Center. He had underlying conditions.

The number of known COVID-19 cases in Oregon is now 33,291.

Multnomah County had the highest number of new cases on Tuesday with 52, followed by Marion County with 49.

Here are the counties with new cases: