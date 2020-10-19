Oregon reports 8 more COVID-19 deaths, 266 new cases

The state’s death toll from the coronavirus is now up to 627 people.

PORTLAND, Ore — Oregon health officials on Thursday reported eight more COVID-19 deaths and 266 new cases of the virus.

The Oregon Health Authority (OHA) released the following information about the eight people who died:

Oregon’s 620th COVID-19 death is an 89-year-old woman in Lane County who tested positive on Oct.13 and died on Oct. 17, at PeaceHealth Sacred Heart Medical Center Riverbend. She had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 621st COVID-19 death is a 61-year-old man in Lane County who tested positive on Oct. 11 and died on Oct.16, at PeaceHealth Sacred Heart Medical Center Riverbend. He had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 622nd COVID-19 death is an 89-year-old woman in Lane County who tested positive on Oct.11 and died on Oct.17, at McKenzie Willamette Medical Center. She had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 623rd COVID-19 death is an 81-year-old woman in Crook County who tested positive on Oct. 12 and died on Oct. 17, at her residence. She had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 624th COVID-19 death is a 91-year-old man in Multnomah County who tested positive on Oct.11 and died on Oct. 15 at Legacy Emanuel Medical Center. He had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 625th COVID-19 death is 69-year-old woman in Umatilla County who tested positive on Oct. 5 and died on Oct 14, at Good Shepherd Medical Center. She had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 626th COVID-19 death is a 71-year-old man in Multnomah County who tested positive on Sept. 21 and died on Oct. 12, at Adventist Medical Center. He had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 627th COVID-19 death is an 85-year-old man in Multnomah County who tested positive on Oct. 2 and died on Oct. 13, at Providence St. Vincent Medical Center. He had underlying conditions.

The number of known COVID-19 cases in Oregon is now up to 39,794.

Multnomah County had the highest number of new cases on Monday with 68, followed by Lane County with 40.

Here are the counties with new cases:

Clackamas: 24

Coos: 8

Crook: 2

Deschutes: 15

Douglas: 1

Jackson: 18

Josephine: 1

Lane: 40

Linn: 2

Malheur: 5

Marion: 39

Multnomah: 68

Polk: 3

Tillamook: 1

Umatilla: 9

Washington: 25

Yamhill: 5

OHA revises face covering guidance

State health officials released revised guidance on face coverings to include the following:

The guidance now requires that people wear face coverings in all private and public workplaces including classrooms, offices, meeting rooms and workspaces, unless someone is alone in an office or in a private workspace.

The revised guidance also requires that people wear face coverings in outdoor and indoor markets, street fairs, private career schools and public and private colleges and universities.

The guidance also recommends wearing a face covering instead of a face shield, except in limited situations when a face shield is appropriate such as when communicating with someone who is deaf or hearing impaired and needs to read lips.

OHA submits COVID-19 vaccine plan

OHA said it submitted its draft plan to the federal government for allocating and distributing a COVID-19 vaccine in Oregon, once a safe and effective vaccine is available.

The plan follows federal guidance of a phased approach. It will first be focused on individuals critical to the pandemic response first, as well as those at highest risk of developing severe illness due to COVID-19.