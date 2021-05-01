Oregon reports 794 new COVID-19 cases, 3 more deaths

The state has reported 185,597 cases since the start of the pandemic, including 2,498 deaths.

PORTLAND, Ore. — On Saturday, the Oregon Health Authority (OHA) reported 794 new COVID-19 cases and three more deaths connected to the virus. The state has reported 185,597 cases since the start of the pandemic, including 2,498 deaths.

Of the 30 Oregon counties that reported new cases Saturday, Multnomah County had the most with 115, followed by Washington County with 106. Here's a county-by-county breakdown:

Baker (4), Benton (10), Clackamas (96), Clatsop (7), Columbia (15), Coos (4), Crook (6), Deschutes (88), Douglas (9), Grant (2), Harney (2), Hood River (2), Jackson (33), Jefferson (5), Josephine (9), Klamath (55), Lake (2), Lane (66), Lincoln (8), Linn (38), Malheur (5), Marion (60), Multnomah (115), Polk (5), Tillamook (1), Umatilla (9), Union (3), Wallowa (3), Wasco (4), Washington (106), Yamhill (22).

The three people who recently died from COVID-19 were a 43-year-old Linn County woman, a 70-year-old Jackson County man and an 81-year-old Malheur County woman.

On Friday, Gov. Kate Brown moved 15 counties, including Multnomah and Clackamas, back into the extreme risk category because of the rate case numbers are rising in those counties. The move means no more indoor dining and tighter restrictions on gyms and indoor entertainment spaces.

"Oregon leads the nation for our rate of increase in cases over the last two weeks," Brown said. "In fact, this is the fifth straight week Oregon has recorded case increases of 20% or more."

The move received criticism from some county leaders and restaurant industry workers but the governor defended her decision, saying it will save lives.

Hospitalizations

As of Saturday, state health officials said there are 331 COVID patients hospitalized in Oregon, which is three fewer than reported Friday. There are 71 COVID patients in intensive care unit (ICU) beds, two fewer than reported Friday.

In the past seven days, the total number of bed-days for COVID-positive patients is 2,268, which is a 23.3% increase from the previous seven days. At one point during the week, there were as many as 339 COVID patients in hospital beds, OHA said.

Vaccinations

Oregon's seven-day running average is now 34,801 doses per day, OHA said.

The state has administered a total of 3,023,578 doses: 1,617,050 of Pfizer, 1,309,663 of Moderna and 95,600 of Johnson & Johnson.

As of Saturday, more than 1,275,000 Oregonians are fully vaccinated.