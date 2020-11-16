Oregon reports 781 new cases of COVID-19, 4 more deaths

There have been 57,646 cases of the novel coronavirus reported in Oregon since the start of the pandemic and the state's death toll is now 765.

PORTLAND, Ore. — The Oregon Health Authority (OHA) reported 781 new confirmed and presumptive cases of COVID-19 on Monday. Since the start of the pandemic, there have been 57,646 cases of the virus reported in Oregon.

OHA also reported that four more Oregonians died of COVID-19, raising the state's death toll to 765. One of the people who died was a 41-year-old man from Washington County who did not have underlying health conditions.

Oregon's surge of COVID-19 cases continues. Over the past 12 days, the state has had its 12 highest daily case counts yet, ranging from 723 cases to 1,122 cases. During this stretch, Oregon is averaging 896 cases per day.

Nov. 5: 805

Nov. 6: 770

Nov. 7: 988

Nov. 8: 874

Nov. 9: 723

Nov. 10: 771

Nov. 11: 876

Nov. 12: 1,122

Nov. 13: 1,076

Nov. 14: 1,097

Nov. 15: 868

Nov. 16: 781

The county with the highest number of reported cases was Multnomah County with 231, followed by Washington County with 118 and Marion County with 71. Here are the counties where cases were reported:

Baker: 8

Benton: 6

Clackamas: 71

Columbia: 5

Coos: 4

Crook: 1

Deschutes: 35

Douglas: 9

Hood River: 3

Jackson: 59

Jefferson: 1

Josephine: 2

Klamath: 3

Lake: 2

Lane: 41

Linn: 11

Malheur: 5

Marion: 103

Multnomah: 231

Polk: 16

Tillamook: 2

Umatilla: 10

Union: 23

Wasco: 1

Washington: 118

Yamhill: 11

OHA released the following information about the four new deaths: