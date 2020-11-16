Oregon reports 781 new cases of COVID-19, 4 more deaths

PORTLAND, Ore. — The Oregon Health Authority (OHA) reported 781 new confirmed and presumptive cases of COVID-19 on Monday. Since the start of the pandemic, there have been 57,646 cases of the virus reported in Oregon.
OHA also reported that four more Oregonians died of COVID-19, raising the state's death toll to 765. One of the people who died was a 41-year-old man from Washington County who did not have underlying health conditions.
Oregon's surge of COVID-19 cases continues. Over the past 12 days, the state has had its 12 highest daily case counts yet, ranging from 723 cases to 1,122 cases. During this stretch, Oregon is averaging 896 cases per day.
- Nov. 5: 805
- Nov. 6: 770
- Nov. 7: 988
- Nov. 8: 874
- Nov. 9: 723
- Nov. 10: 771
- Nov. 11: 876
- Nov. 12: 1,122
- Nov. 13: 1,076
- Nov. 14: 1,097
- Nov. 15: 868
- Nov. 16: 781
The county with the highest number of reported cases was Multnomah County with 231, followed by Washington County with 118 and Marion County with 71. Here are the counties where cases were reported:
- Baker: 8
- Benton: 6
- Clackamas: 71
- Columbia: 5
- Coos: 4
- Crook: 1
- Deschutes: 35
- Douglas: 9
- Hood River: 3
- Jackson: 59
- Jefferson: 1
- Josephine: 2
- Klamath: 3
- Lake: 2
- Lane: 41
- Linn: 11
- Malheur: 5
- Marion: 103
- Multnomah: 231
- Polk: 16
- Tillamook: 2
- Umatilla: 10
- Union: 23
- Wasco: 1
- Washington: 118
- Yamhill: 11
OHA released the following information about the four new deaths:
- Oregon's 762nd COVID-19 death was a 41-year-old man in Washington County. He became symptomatic on Nov. 8 after contact with a confirmed case, and died on Nov. 15 in his home. He did not have underlying conditions.
- Oregon's 763rd COVID-19 death was a 78-year-old man in Washington County. He tested positive on Nov. 8 and died on Nov. 14. Place of death is being confirmed. He had underlying conditions.
- Oregon's 764th COVID-19 death was a 60-year-old man in Clackamas County. He tested positive on Nov. 2 and died on Nov. 15 at Legacy Meridian Park Medical Center. He had underlying conditions.
- Oregon's 765th COVID-19 death was a 74-year-old woman in Multnomah County. She tested positive on Nov. 5 and died on Nov. 8 at Adventist Medical Center. She had underlying conditions.