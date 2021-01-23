Oregon reports 775 new COVID-19 cases, 13 more deaths

More than 37,000 Oregonians have been fully vaccinated against the coronavirus.

PORTLAND, Ore — The Oregon Health Authority (OHA) on Saturday reported 775 new COVID-19 cases and 13 more deaths.

The state has reported a total of 137,600 cases and 1,877 coronavirus-related deaths during the pandemic.

Oregon has administered 285,914 vaccine doses out of the 492,450 doses the state has received since mid-December. More than 37,000 Oregonians have been fully vaccinated with two doses.

OHA issued a new vaccination timeline on Friday that includes teachers and seniors in addition to people in phase 1A (health care workers and long-term care residents).

There are 310 COVID-19 patients hospitalized in Oregon, seven fewer than Friday. Eighty-three of those patients are in intensive care unit beds, which is four more than Friday.

On Saturday, Multnomah County reported the most new cases with 112 followed by Washington County with 106 and Marion County with 94.

Here are the Oregon counties with new cases:

Baker: 2

Benton: 25

Clackamas: 51

Columbia: 7

Coos: 12

Crook: 7

Deschutes: 43

Douglas: 10

Gilliam: 1

Harney: 1

Hood River: 2

Jackson: 49

Jefferson: 7

Josephine: 7

Klamath: 19

Lake: 4

Lane: 75

Lincoln: 8

Linn: 15

Malheur: 9

Marion: 94

Morrow: 1

Multnomah: 112

Polk: 29

Tillamook: 1

Umatilla: 35

Union: 6

Wasco: 12

Washington: 106

Yamhill: 25

Here's what OHA released about the 13 people who died:

Oregon’s 1,865th COVID-19 death was a 69-year-old woman in Crook County who tested positive on Jan. 16 and died on Jan. 21 at St. Charles Bend Hospital. She had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 1,866th COVID-19 death was a 79-year-old woman in Crook County who tested positive on Dec. 22 and died on Jan. 21 at St. Charles Bend Hospital. She had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 1,867th COVID-19 death was an 84-year-old man in Douglas County who tested positive on Jan. 8 and died on Jan. 21 at Mercy Medical Center. He had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 1,868th COVID-19 death was an 87-year-old man in Malheur County who tested positive on Dec. 24 and died on Jan. 16 at Boise VA Medical Center in Idaho. He had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 1,869th COVID-19 death was a 71-year-old man in Malheur County who tested positive on Jan. 3 and died on Jan. 21 at St. Luke’s Boise Medical Center in Idaho. He had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 1,870th COVID-19 death was an 84-year-old man in Marion County who tested positive on Jan. 21 and died on Jan. 21 at his residence. He had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 1,871st COVID-19 death was a 62-year-old man in Multnomah County who tested positive on Jan. 5 and died on Jan. 11 at Portland Adventist Medical Center. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.

Oregon’s 1,872nd COVID-19 death was an 87-year-old woman in Multnomah County who tested positive on Dec. 2 and died on Jan. 20 at her residence. She had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 1,873rd COVID-19 death was a 77-year-old woman in Multnomah County who tested positive on Jan. 8 and died on Jan. 11 at Providence Portland Medical Center. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.

Oregon’s 1,874th COVID-19 death was a 63-year-old man in Jackson County who tested positive on Jan. 20 and died on Jan. 21 at Providence Medford Medical Center. He had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 1,875th COVID-19 death was an 84-year-old woman in Washington County who tested positive on Nov. 17 and died on Jan. 10 at her residence. She had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 1,876th COVID-19 death was a 53-year-old woman in Yamhill County who tested positive on Dec. 21 and died on Jan. 11 at Providence St. Vincent Medical Center. She had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 1,877th COVID-19 death was a 76-year-old man in Umatilla County who tested positive on Jan. 12 and died on Jan. 16 at Good Shepherd Hospital. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.