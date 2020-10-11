Oregon reports 771 more COVID-19 cases, 3 new deaths

The Oregon Health Authority on Tuesday reported three more COVID-19 deaths in the state and 771 more cases of the coronavirus.

PORTLAND, Ore. — Oregon health officials on Tuesday reported that three more have died from COVID-19 in the state, raising the death toll to 737 since the pandemic began.

The Oregon Health Authority (OHA) also reported 771 new confirmed and presumptive cases of the coronavirus, bringing the total number of Oregon cases to 51,909.

Hospitalizations in the state have been spiking along with the rise in cases, according to a news release from the governor's office. As of Tuesday morning, 3,463 people were hospitalized with the coronavirus in Oregon.

Oregon Gov. Kate Brown addressed the media Tuesday afternoon to discuss capacity challenges at hospitals as the state faces its largest spike in COVID-19 cases since the start of the pandemic.

Multnomah County saw the highest number of new cases in the OHA report, with 151 reported on Tuesday. OHA reported 110 new cases in Clackamas County and 95 new cases in Washington County.

The remainder of the new cases were reported in the following counties:

Baker (7)

Benton (13)

Clatsop (2)

Columbia (3)

Coos (8)

Crook (9)

Curry (1)

Deschutes (30)

Douglas (18)

Grant (3)

Harney (3)

Hood River (2)

Jackson (56)

Jefferson (7)

Josephine (3)

Klamath (7)

Lane (49)

Lincoln (3)

Linn (18)

Malheur (15)

Marion (90)

Polk (15)

Umatilla (23)

Union (8)

Wallowa (1)

Wasco (2)

Yamhill (19)

OHA released the following details on the people whose deaths were reported Tuesday.

Oregon’s 735th COVID-19 death was a 73-year-old man in Deschutes County who tested positive on Oct. 31 and died on Nov. 9, at St. Charles Medical Center Bend. He had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 736th COVID-19 death was a 94-year-old woman in Washington County who tested positive on Oct. 30 and died on Nov. 9, at her residence. She had underlying conditions.