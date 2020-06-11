Oregon reports 770 new COVID-19 cases, 6 more deaths

PORTLAND, Ore. — The Oregon Health Authority (OHA) reported 770 new confirmed and presumptive cases of COVID-19 on Friday. There have been 48,608 known cases of the coronavirus in Oregon since the pandemic began.
OHA also reported six more people have died due to COVID-19, raising the state's death toll to 716.
On Thursday, Oregon set a new record for daily reported COVID-19 cases with 805 cases. Friday's number of reported cases is the second-highest number reported in one day since the start of the pandemic.
With coronavirus cases and deaths on the rise in Oregon, Gov. Kate Brown on Friday announced a two-week pause on social activities in counties where COVID-19 spread is on the rise.
The county with the highest number of reported cases Friday was Multnomah County with 199 cases, followed by Washington County with 120 and Jackson County with 83.
Here are the counties with new cases reported Friday:
- Baker: 4
- Benton: 17
- Clackamas: 13
- Clatsop: 5
- Columbia: 5
- Coos: 6
- Crook: 5
- Curry: 6
- Deschutes: 38
- Douglas: 13
- Grant: 7
- Harney: 5
- Hood River: 1
- Jackson: 83
- Jefferson: 7
- Josephine: 5
- Klamath: 5
- Lake: 1
- Lane: 40
- Lincoln: 3
- Linn: 10
- Malheur: 16
- Marion: 77
- Morrow: 4
- Multnomah: 199
- Polk: 15
- Umatilla: 37
- Union: 8
- Washington: 120
- Yamhill: 15
The OHA released the following information about the six people whose deaths were reported Friday:
- Oregon's 711th COVID-19 death was a 97-year-old woman in Multnomah County. She tested positive on Nov. 3 and died on Nov. 3, at Providence St Vincent Medical Center. The presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.
- Oregon's 712th COVID-19 death was a 59-year-old woman in Multnomah County. She tested positive on Nov. 4 and died on Nov. 4, at Adventist Medical Center. She had underlying conditions.
- Oregon's 713th COVID-19 death was an 88-year-old woman in Multnomah County. She tested positive on Nov. 4 and died on Nov. 4, at her home. She had underlying conditions.
- Oregon's 714th COVID-19 death was a 95-year-old woman in Marion County. She tested positive on Oct. 22 and died on Nov. 4, at her home. She had underlying conditions.
- Oregon's 715th COVID-19 death was an 82-year-old woman in Wasco County. She tested positive on Sept. 18 and died on Nov. 1, at her home. She had underlying conditions.
- Oregon's 716th COVID-19 death was a 74-year-old man in Washington County. He became symptomatic on Oct. 9 after close contact with a confirmed case and died on Nov. 4, at Providence St Vincent Medical Center. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.