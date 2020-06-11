Oregon reports 770 new COVID-19 cases, 6 more deaths

Friday's number of reported cases is the second-highest number reported in one day since the start of the pandemic.

PORTLAND, Ore. — The Oregon Health Authority (OHA) reported 770 new confirmed and presumptive cases of COVID-19 on Friday. There have been 48,608 known cases of the coronavirus in Oregon since the pandemic began.

OHA also reported six more people have died due to COVID-19, raising the state's death toll to 716.

On Thursday, Oregon set a new record for daily reported COVID-19 cases with 805 cases. Friday's number of reported cases is the second-highest number reported in one day since the start of the pandemic.

With coronavirus cases and deaths on the rise in Oregon, Gov. Kate Brown on Friday announced a two-week pause on social activities in counties where COVID-19 spread is on the rise.

The county with the highest number of reported cases Friday was Multnomah County with 199 cases, followed by Washington County with 120 and Jackson County with 83.

Here are the counties with new cases reported Friday:

Baker: 4

Benton: 17

Clackamas: 13

Clatsop: 5

Columbia: 5

Coos: 6

Crook: 5

Curry: 6

Deschutes: 38

Douglas: 13

Grant: 7

Harney: 5

Hood River: 1

Jackson: 83

Jefferson: 7

Josephine: 5

Klamath: 5

Lake: 1

Lane: 40

Lincoln: 3

Linn: 10

Malheur: 16

Marion: 77

Morrow: 4

Multnomah: 199

Polk: 15

Umatilla: 37

Union: 8

Washington: 120

Yamhill: 15

