Oregon reports 761 new COVID-19 cases, highest daily total since early February

PORTLAND, Ore. — The Oregon Health Authority (OHA) on Saturday reported 761 new COVID-19 cases, the highest daily total since early February. There were no additional deaths attributed to the virus.

Health officials said there have been 170,085 cases in Oregon since the start of the pandemic, including 2,440 deaths. The last time the state reported more than 700 cases in a day was on Feb. 5, when 846 cases were reported.

On Saturday, Multnomah County reported the most cases with 132, followed by Washington County with 98. Here's a county-by-county breakdown:

Baker (6), Benton (9), Clackamas (82), Columbia (16), Coos (4), Crook (8), Curry (1), Deschutes (74), Douglas (9), Grant (3), Harney (1), Hood River (4), Jackson (57), Jefferson (2), Josephine (20), Klamath (48), Lane (67), Lincoln (4), Linn (17), Malheur (3), Marion (57), Multnomah (132), Polk (11), Tillamook (6), Umatilla (3), Union (4), Wasco (6), Washington (98), Yamhill (9).

Vaccinations

Oregon has administered another 54,790 doses of the COVID-19 vaccines, OHA said Saturday. The seven-day running average is now 37,239 doses per day.

A total of 1,139,331 doses of Pfizer, 1,012,176 doses of Moderna and 72,833 doses of Johnson & Johnson COVID vaccines have been administered in the state.

More than 885,000 Oregonians are fully vaccinated, and more than 1,400,000 have received at least one dose.

