Oregon reports 751 new COVID-19 cases, 3 more deaths

This week, Oregon announced new masking guidance, OK'd Pfizer's vaccine for kids 12-15 and Gov. Brown set a new vaccination goal for lifting restrictions.

The Oregon Health Authority (OHA) on Saturday reported 751 new COVID-19 cases and three more deaths due to the virus.

The death toll is now 2,585 people.

This week, Oregon announced it's adopting the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's (CDC) new guidance that says fully vaccinated people don't need to wear a mask in most indoor and outdoor spaces.

Oregon also approved the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine for kids ages 12-15, after the vaccine was given federal authorization for that age group. Children who are younger than 15 must come with a parent or legal guardian or have proof of parent/guardian consent.

On Tuesday, Gov. Kate Brown announced that her goal is to lift most of the state's risk level restrictions when 70% of state residents 16 and older have gotten at least one vaccine dose.

Vaccinations

A total of 1,458,561 people are fully vaccinated for COVID-19 in Oregon, and more than 2,051,000 people have received at least one dose.

The seven-day running average is now 30,708 doses per day.

So far, OHA has administered 3,515,780 million vaccine doses: 1,928,414 first and second doses of Pfizer, 1,465,898 first and second doses of Moderna and 119,888 single doses of Johnson & Johnson.

Cases

OHA has reported 195,179 cases of COVID-19 since the start of the pandemic.

Of the counties that reported new cases Saturday, Multnomah County had the most with 158, followed by Washington County with 93 and Clackamas County with 92. Here are the counties that reported new cases:

Baker (1), Benton (9), Clackamas (92), Clatsop (3), Columbia (9), Coos (7), Crook (7), Deschutes (93), Douglas (11), Harney (2), Hood River (5), Jackson (39), Jefferson (9), Josephine (10), Klamath (40), Lake (1), Lane (36), Lincoln (2), Linn (24), Malheur (4), Marion (54), Morrow (2), Multnomah (158), Polk (7), Umatilla (17), Union (2), Wallowa (1), Wasco (2), Washington (93) and Yamhill (11).

Hospitalizations

There are 332 patients hospitalized with COVID in Oregon, which is five fewer than Friday. Seventy-five COVID patients are in intensive care unit beds, two fewer than Friday.

Deaths

OHA released the following information about the three new deaths reported Friday: