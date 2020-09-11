Oregon reports 723 new COVID-19 cases, 4 more deaths

There have been 51,155 known cases of the virus in Oregon since the pandemic began and the state's death toll from COVID-19 is now 734.

PORTLAND, Ore. — The Oregon Health Authority (OHA) reported 723 new confirmed and presumptive cases of COVID-19 on Monday.

There have been 51,155 known cases of the virus in Oregon since the pandemic began in early 2020.

OHA also reported that four more Oregonians have died due to COVID-19, raising the state's death toll to 734.

Multnomah County had the highest number of reported cases Monday with 204, followed by Washington County with 119 and Marion County with 79.

The new cases reported by OHA on Monday are in the following counties:

Baker: 1

Benton: 8

Clackamas: 68

Clatsop: 2

Columbia: 4

Coos: 6

Crook: 2

Deschutes: 25

Douglas: 21

Grant: 4

Jackson: 41

Jefferson: 5

Josephine: 2

Klamath: 10

Lane: 36

Linn: 17

Malheur: 7

Marion: 79

Morrow: 1

Multnomah: 204

Polk: 16

Tillamook: 2

Umatilla: 11

Union: 13

Wasco: 1

Washington: 119

Yamhill: 18

OHA released the following information about the people whose deaths were reported Monday: