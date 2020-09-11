Oregon reports 723 new COVID-19 cases, 4 more deaths

PORTLAND, Ore. — The Oregon Health Authority (OHA) reported 723 new confirmed and presumptive cases of COVID-19 on Monday.
There have been 51,155 known cases of the virus in Oregon since the pandemic began in early 2020.
OHA also reported that four more Oregonians have died due to COVID-19, raising the state's death toll to 734.
Multnomah County had the highest number of reported cases Monday with 204, followed by Washington County with 119 and Marion County with 79.
The new cases reported by OHA on Monday are in the following counties:
- Baker: 1
- Benton: 8
- Clackamas: 68
- Clatsop: 2
- Columbia: 4
- Coos: 6
- Crook: 2
- Deschutes: 25
- Douglas: 21
- Grant: 4
- Jackson: 41
- Jefferson: 5
- Josephine: 2
- Klamath: 10
- Lane: 36
- Linn: 17
- Malheur: 7
- Marion: 79
- Morrow: 1
- Multnomah: 204
- Polk: 16
- Tillamook: 2
- Umatilla: 11
- Union: 13
- Wasco: 1
- Washington: 119
- Yamhill: 18
OHA released the following information about the people whose deaths were reported Monday:
- Oregon's 731st COVID-19 death was an 84-year-old man in Lane County. He tested positive on Oct. 17 and died on Nov. 7, at PeaceHealth Sacred Heart Medical Center Riverbend. He had underlying conditions.
- Oregon's 732nd COVID-19 death was a 79-year-old woman in Lane County. She tested positive on Oct. 17 and died on Nov. 7, at PeaceHealth Sacred Heart Medical Center Riverbend. She had underlying conditions.
- Oregon's 733rd COVID-19 death was an 86-year-old woman in Marion County. She tested positive on Oct. 30 and died on Nov. 8, at Salem Hospital. She had underlying conditions.
- Oregon's 734th COVID-19 death was a 50-year-old man in Lane County. He tested positive on Oct. 17 and died on Nov. 8, at PeaceHealth Sacred Heart Medical Center Riverbend. He had underlying conditions.