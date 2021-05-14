Oregon reports 713 new COVID cases, 10 more deaths

PORTLAND, Ore. — The Oregon Health Authority (OHA) on Friday reported 713 new COVID-19 cases in the state and 10 new deaths due to the virus.
Oregon’s death toll is now 2,582 people.
On Thursday, the governors of Oregon and Washington announced that people who are fully vaccinated for COVID-19 will no longer need to wear a mask or physical distance in most indoor and outdoor public spaces, following new guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).
Oregon State Health Officer and Epidemiologist Dr. Dean Sidelinger on Friday spoke about the new guidelines and updated COVID-19 modeling in Oregon, which showed lower transmission of the virus through late April and projects fewer hospitalizations and daily cases through June 1.
Vaccinations
Oregon has now administered a total of 1,901,445 first and second doses of Pfizer, 1,452,653 first and second doses of Moderna and 118,128 single doses of Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccines.
As of Friday, 1,552,152 people in Oregon have completed a COVID-19 vaccine series and 2,033,360 people have had at least one dose.
New cases
The number of known COVID-19 cases in Oregon is now up to 194,542.
Multnomah County had the highest number of new cases on Friday with 120, followed by Clackamas County with 100 new cases.
The new cases are in the following counties: Baker (4), Benton (6), Clackamas (100), Clatsop (6), Columbia (5), Coos (5), Crook (11), Deschutes (68), Douglas (10), Grant (13), Harney (2), Hood River (4), Jackson (39), Jefferson (8), Josephine (10), Klamath (35), Lake (3), Lane (46), Lincoln (4), Linn (29), Malheur (5), Marion (60), Morrow (3), Multnomah (120), Polk (14), Tillamook (3), Umatilla (17), Union (1), Wasco (2), Washington (70) and Yamhill (10).
Hospitalizations
Health officials said there are currently 337 people hospitalized with COVID-19 in Oregon, which is 14 fewer than Thursday. There are 77 coronavirus patients in intensive care unit beds, which is 11 fewer than Thursday.
Deaths
OHA released the following information about the 10 new deaths reported Friday:
- Oregon’s 2,573rd COVID-19 death is an 89-year-old man from Columbia County who tested positive on April 12 and died on May 10 at Portland VA Medical Center. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.
- Oregon’s 2,574th COVID-19 death is a 68-year-old man from Columbia County who tested positive on April 3 and died on April 18 at PeaceHealth Southwest Medical Center in Vancouver, WA. He had underlying conditions.
- Oregon’s 2,575th COVID-19 death is an 89-year-old man from Grant County who tested positive on May 6 and died on May 12 at his residence. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.
- Oregon’s 2,576th COVID-19 death is a 104-year-old woman from Coos County who tested positive on May 5 and died on May 9 at her residence. She had no underlying conditions.
- Oregon’s 2,577th COVID-19 death is a 79-year-old man from Lane County who tested positive on April 17 and died on May 3 at his residence. He had underlying conditions.
- Oregon’s 2,578th COVID-19 death is a 54-year-old woman from Marion County who tested positive on May 13 and died on May 13 at Salem Hospital. She had underlying conditions.
- Oregon’s 2,579th COVID-19 death is a 63-year-old woman from Multnomah County who tested positive on April 14 and died on April 24 at Spring Valley Hospital Medical Center in Las Vegas, NV. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.
- Oregon’s 2,580th COVID-19 death is a 58-year-old woman from Multnomah County who tested positive on April 10 and died on May 9 at Providence Portland Medical Center. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.
- Oregon’s 2,581st COVID-19 death is a 73-year-old man from Polk County who tested positive on April 29 and died on May 12 at Salem Hospital. He had underlying conditions.
- Oregon’s 2,582nd COVID-19 death is an 83-year-old man from Curry County who tested positive on May 4 and died on May 10 at Bay Area Hospital. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.