Oregon reports 713 new COVID cases, 10 more deaths

On Thursday, the governors of Oregon and Washington announced that fully vaccinated people will no longer need to wear a mask or physical distance in most places.

PORTLAND, Ore. — The Oregon Health Authority (OHA) on Friday reported 713 new COVID-19 cases in the state and 10 new deaths due to the virus.

Oregon’s death toll is now 2,582 people.

On Thursday, the governors of Oregon and Washington announced that people who are fully vaccinated for COVID-19 will no longer need to wear a mask or physical distance in most indoor and outdoor public spaces, following new guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

Oregon State Health Officer and Epidemiologist Dr. Dean Sidelinger on Friday spoke about the new guidelines and updated COVID-19 modeling in Oregon, which showed lower transmission of the virus through late April and projects fewer hospitalizations and daily cases through June 1.

Vaccinations

Oregon has now administered a total of 1,901,445 first and second doses of Pfizer, 1,452,653 first and second doses of Moderna and 118,128 single doses of Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccines.

As of Friday, 1,552,152 people in Oregon have completed a COVID-19 vaccine series and 2,033,360 people have had at least one dose.

New cases

The number of known COVID-19 cases in Oregon is now up to 194,542.

Multnomah County had the highest number of new cases on Friday with 120, followed by Clackamas County with 100 new cases.

The new cases are in the following counties: Baker (4), Benton (6), Clackamas (100), Clatsop (6), Columbia (5), Coos (5), Crook (11), Deschutes (68), Douglas (10), Grant (13), Harney (2), Hood River (4), Jackson (39), Jefferson (8), Josephine (10), Klamath (35), Lake (3), Lane (46), Lincoln (4), Linn (29), Malheur (5), Marion (60), Morrow (3), Multnomah (120), Polk (14), Tillamook (3), Umatilla (17), Union (1), Wasco (2), Washington (70) and Yamhill (10).

Hospitalizations

Health officials said there are currently 337 people hospitalized with COVID-19 in Oregon, which is 14 fewer than Thursday. There are 77 coronavirus patients in intensive care unit beds, which is 11 fewer than Thursday.

Deaths

OHA released the following information about the 10 new deaths reported Friday: