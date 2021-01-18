Oregon reports 666 new COVID-19 cases, 3 more deaths

The Oregon Health Authority said as of Monday, 216,925 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been given in Oregon.

PORTLAND, Ore — Oregon health officials on Monday reported 666 new COVID-19 cases and three new deaths.

The state’s death toll is now 1,803 people.

The Oregon Health Authority (OHA) said as of Monday, 216,925 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been given in Oregon. They were given at hospitals, long-term care facilities, emergency medical service agencies, urgent care facilities and local public health authorities.

Health officials said there are currently 342 people hospitalized with COVID-19 in Oregon, 19 fewer than Sunday. There are 94 coronavirus patients in intensive care unit beds, which is one fewer than Sunday.

The number of known COVID-19 cases in Oregon is now up to 133,851.

Multnomah County had the highest number of new cases on Monday with 140, followed by Washington County with 87 and Marion County with 79.

The new cases are in the following counties: Benton (10), Clackamas (57), Columbia (6), Coos (1), Crook (9), Deschutes (51), Douglas (11), Hood River (3), Jackson (40), Jefferson (2), Josephine (9), Lake (1), Lane (81), Lincoln (5), Linn (8), Malheur (4), Marion (79), Morrow (6), Multnomah (140), Polk (9), Umatilla (29), Wasco (10), Washington (87), Yamhill (8).

The OHA released the following information about the people whose deaths were reported Monday: