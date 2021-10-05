Oregon reports 660 new COVID cases, 16 more deaths

The new cases bring the state's total number of recorded infections since the beginning of the pandemic to 192,416, and the death toll is now 2,549 people.

PORTLAND, Ore. — The Oregon Health Authority (OHA) on Tuesday reported 660 new COVID-19 cases in the state and 16 new deaths due to the virus.

Oregon's death toll is now 2,549 people.

New cases

The number of known COVID-19 cases in Oregon is now up to 192,416.

The cases were found in the following counties:

Benton (10), Clackamas (60), Clatsop (3), Columbia (2), Crook (10), Deschutes (64), Douglas (14), Grant (1), Harney (2), Hood River (1), Jackson (44), Jefferson (5), Josephine (12), Klamath (43), Lake (4), Lane (52), Linn (22), Malheur (4), Marion (57), Morrow (3), Multnomah (94), Polk (8), Tillamook (3), Umatilla (27), Union (3), Wallowa (1), Wasco (2), Washington (90), Wheeler (2) and Yamhill (17)

Vaccinations

In the past seven days, Oregon has administered 34,869 doses per day on average.

The state has now administered a total of 1,850,101 first and second doses of Pfizer, 1,413,162 first and second doses of Moderna and 113,436 since doses of Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccines.

As of Tuesday, more than 1,490,000 Oregonians are fully vaccinated and 1,994,968 have had at least one dose.

Hospitalizations

Health officials said there are currently 345 people hospitalized with COVID-19 in Oregon, which is 19 more than Monday. There are 89 coronavirus patients in intensive care beds, which is 11 more than Monday.