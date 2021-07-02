Oregon reports 624 new COVID-19 cases, 17 more deaths

The Oregon Health Authority's daily case count has not exceeded 1,000 cases in the past three weeks.

PORTLAND, Ore — The Oregon Health Authority (OHA) reported 624 new COVID-19 cases on Saturday, bringing the statewide case count to 146,741 during the pandemic.

OHA has reported fewer than 1,000 new cases per day for three consecutive weeks. The last time the state reported more than 1,000 cases was on Jan. 16.

On Saturday, Multnomah County reported the most cases with 93 followed by Marion County with 56. Here's a county-by-county breakdown of the new cases:

Baker: 2

Benton: 24

Clackamas: 51

Clatsop: 5

Columbia: 3

Coos: 12

Crook: 5

Curry: 3

Deschutes: 28

Douglas: 18

Harney: 1

Jackson: 40

Jefferson: 8

Josephine: 27

Klamath: 11

Lake: 9

Lane: 62

Lincoln: 5

Linn: 18

Malheur: 4

Marion: 56

Multnomah: 93

Polk: 23

Umatilla: 30

Union: 6

Wallowa: 3

Wasco: 5

Washington: 55

Yamhill: 17

OHA also reported that 17 more Oregonians have died of complications related to COVID-19. The statewide death toll is now 2,019 people.

The state released the following information about the 17 Oregonians who died:

Oregon’s 2,003rd COVID-19 death is a 97-year-old man in Yamhill County who tested positive on Jan. 22 and died on Jan. 31 at Providence St. Vincent Medical Center. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.

Oregon’s 2,004th COVID-19 death is an 82-year-old woman in Josephine County who tested positive on Jan. 22 and died on Jan. 28 at PeaceHealth Sacred Heart Medical Center at Riverbend. She had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 2,005th COVID-19 death is an 86-year-old man in Crook County who tested positive on Jan. 19 and died on Feb. 5 at St. Charles Bend hospital. He had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 2,006th COVID-19 death is an 85-year-old man in Polk County who tested positive on Jan. 18 and died on Feb. 1 at his residence. He had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 2,007th COVID-19 death is a 64-year-old woman in Multnomah County who tested positive on Jan. 17 and died on Jan. 30 at Legacy Emanuel Medical Center. She had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 2,008th COVID-19 death is an 85-year-old man in Curry County who died on Jan. 26 at his residence. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.

Oregon’s 2,009th COVID-19 death is a 69-year-old man in Clackamas County who tested positive on Jan. 6 and died on Feb. 4 at Legacy Meridian Park Medical Center. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.

Oregon’s 2,010th COVID-19 death is a 71-year-old woman in Lane County who tested positive on Jan. 13 and died on Jan. 29 at PeaceHealth Sacred Heart Medical Center at Riverbend. She had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 2,011th COVID-19 death is a 63-year-old woman in Washington County who tested positive on Jan. 4 and died on Jan. 29 at her residence. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.

Oregon’s 2,012th COVID-19 death is a 65-year-old woman in Morrow County who tested positive on Jan. 10 and died on Feb. 2 at Kadlec Regional Medical Center. She did not have underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 2,013th COVID-19 death is an 88-year-old man in Wallowa County who tested positive on Jan. 8 and died on Feb. 2 at his residence. He had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 2,014th COVID-19 death is a 79-year-old man in Multnomah County who tested positive on Dec. 31 and died on Jan. 27 at his residence. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.

Oregon’s 2,015th COVID-19 death is a 76-year-old woman in Douglas County who tested positive on Dec. 28 and died on Jan. 19 at her residence. She had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 2,016th COVID-19 death is a 76-year-old man in Josephine County who tested positive on Dec. 28 and died on Jan. 16 at his residence. He had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 2,017th COVID-19 death is an 82-year-old woman in Washington County who tested positive on Dec. 25 and died on Jan. 28 at her residence. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.

Oregon’s 2,018th COVID-19 death is a 68-year-old woman in Multnomah County who tested positive on Nov. 16 and died on Jan. 28 at her residence. The death certificate listed COVID-19 disease or SARS-CoV-2 as a cause of death or a significant condition contributing to death. She had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 2,019th COVID-19 death is a 76-year-old woman in Washington County who tested positive on Dec. 13 and died on Feb. 2 at her residence. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.

Hospitalizations

The number of people hospitalized with COVID-19 in Oregon dropped Saturday. OHA reported 228 coronavirus patients were hospitalized, 10 fewer than reported Friday. There are 52 people with COVID-19 in intensive care unit beds, seven fewer than reported Thursday.

Vaccinations