Oregon reports 619 new COVID-19 cases, 23 more deaths

This week, the positivity rate for COVID-19 tests in Oregon dropped below 5% for the first time since October, according to data from OHA.

PORTLAND, Ore. — The Oregon Health Authority (OHA) on Tuesday reported 619 new COVID-19 cases and 23 more deaths associated with the disease.

OHA has reported fewer than 1,000 new cases per day since Jan. 17, more than two weeks ago. The state was consistently reporting more than 1,000 cases per day in November and December.

On Tuesday, Multnomah County reported the most new cases with 135 followed by Washington County with 64. Here's a county-by-county breakdown of the new cases:

Baker: 2

Benton: 16

Clackamas: 59

Clatsop: 8

Columbia: 2

Coos: 10

Crook: 3

Curry: 2

Deschutes: 18

Douglas: 15

Harney: 3

Hood River: 7

Jackson: 54

Jefferson: 5

Josephine: 23

Klamath: 18

Lake: 3

Lane: 32

Lincoln: 5

Linn: 10

Malheur: 5

Marion: 42

Morrow: 1

Multnomah: 135

Polk: 21

Sherman: 3

Tillamook: 2

Umatilla: 25

Union: 9

Wallowa: 3

Wasco: 4

Washington: 64

Yamhill: 10

There has been a total of 143,978 cases in Oregon since the start of the pandemic, and 1,981 Oregonians have died of complications related to COVID-19.

OHA did not immediately release information about the 23 people who died.

Hospitalizations

The number of Oregonians hospitalized with COVID-19 continues to go down. OHA said there are 262 hospitalized COVID-19 patients in the state, nine fewer than reported Monday. There are 61 people with COVID-19 in intensive care unit beds, three fewer than reported Monday.

Vaccinations