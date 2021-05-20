Oregon reports 603 new COVID cases, 5 more deaths

The Oregon Health Authority said the number of known COVID-19 cases in the state is now up to 197,356. The state's death toll is now 2,606 people.

PORTLAND, Ore. — The Oregon Health Authority (OHA) on Thursday reported 603 new COVID-19 cases in the state and five new deaths due to the virus.

Vaccinations

Oregon has now administered a total of 2,019,003 first and second doses of Pfizer, 1,502,574 first and second doses of Moderna and 127,500 single doses of the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccines.

As of Thursday, 1,656,783 people have completed a COVID-19 vaccine series and 2,114,580 people have had at least one dose.

New cases

Multnomah County had the highest number of new cases on Thursday with 90, followed by Washington County with 74.

The new cases are in the following counties: Baker (1), Benton (6), Clackamas (73), Clatsop (3), Columbia (7), Coos (10), Crook (8), Curry (1), Deschutes (42), Douglas (25), Harney (7), Hood River (1), Jackson (19), Jefferson (5), Josephine (18), Klamath (15), Lane (36), Lincoln (2), Linn (46), Malheur (4), Marion (51), Morrow (3), Multnomah (90), Polk (9), Umatilla (24), Union (1), Wasco (5), Washington (74) and Yamhill (17).

Hospitalizations

Health officials said there are currently 301 people hospitalized with COVID-19 in Oregon, which is five fewer than Wednesday. There are 77 coronavirus patients in intensive care unit beds, which is one fewer than Wednesday.

Deaths

OHA released the following information about the five new deaths reported Thursday:

Oregon’s 2,602nd COVID-19 death is an 88-year-old woman from Benton County who tested positive on May 4 and died on May 15 at Good Samaritan Regional Medical Center. She had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 2,603rd COVID-19 death is a 64-year-old man from Klamath County who tested positive on April 22 and died on May 18 at Sky Lakes Medical Center. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.

Oregon’s 2,604th COVID-19 death is a 66-year-old woman from Douglas County who tested positive on April 20 and died on May 18 at Mercy Medical Center. She had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 2,605th COVID-19 death is a 74-year-old man from Baker County who tested positive on May 3 and died on May 15 at St. Luke’s Boise Medical Center in Boise, ID. He had underlying conditions.

Orgon’s 2,606th COVID-19 death is a 74-year-old man from Klamath County who tested positive on May 8 and died on May 17 at Sky Lakes Medical Center. He had underlying conditions.