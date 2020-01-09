Oregon reports 6 more COVID-19 deaths, 243 new cases

A 27-year-old Washington County man was among the reported deaths. Health officials said he had underlying conditions.

PORTLAND, Ore — State health officials on Tuesday reported six more COVID-19 deaths in Oregon, including a 27-year-old man in Washington County.

The state’s death toll is now 465 people.

The Oregon Health Authority (OHA) released the following information about the six people who died:

Oregon’s 460th COVID-19 death is a 41-year-old man in Washington County who tested positive on Aug. 7 and died on Aug. 23, at Providence St. Vincent Medical Center. He had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 461st COVID-19 death is an 86-year-old woman in Linn County who tested positive on Aug. 24 and died on Aug. 28, at Samaritan Albany General Hospital. She had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 462nd COVID-19 death is a 66-year-old man in Umatilla County who tested positive on July 31 and died on Aug. 28, at Good Shepherd Hospital. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.

Oregon’s 463rd COVID-19 death is a 27-year-old man in Washington County who tested positive on July 31 and died on Aug. 28, in his residence. He had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 464th COVID-19 death is a 91-year-old man in Multnomah County who tested positive on Aug. 22 and died on Aug. 27. Location of death is being confirmed. He had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 465th COVID-19 death is an 88-year-old woman in Multnomah County who tested positive on Aug. 7 and died on Aug. 28, in her residence. She had underlying conditions.

The OHA also reported 243 new cases of the coronavirus on Tuesday. Oregon’s total number of known cases is now 26,946.

Multnomah County had the highest number of new cases on Tuesday with 50.

Here are the counties with new cases: