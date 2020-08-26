Oregon reports 6 more COVID-19 deaths, 222 new cases

Oregon's coronavirus death toll is now 433 people.

PORTLAND, Ore — State health officials on Wednesday reported six more COVID-19 deaths in Oregon.

The state’s death toll is now 433 people.

The Oregon Health Authority (OHA) released the following information about the six people who died:

Oregon’s 428th COVID-19 death is a 90-year-old man in Baker County who tested positive on August 11 and died on August 21 in his residence. He had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 429th COVID-19 death is a 92-year-old woman in Multnomah County who tested positive on August 1 and died on August 15 in her residence. She had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 430th COVID-19 death is a 55-year-old man in Jefferson County who tested positive on June 26 and died on August 25 at St. Charles Medical Center Bend. He had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 431st COVID-19 death is an 82-year-old woman who tested positive on June 25 and died on August 25. More information about place of death is being confirmed. She had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 432nd COVID-19 death is a 55-year-old woman in Marion County who tested positive on May 5 and died on August 15. The death certificate listed COVID-19 disease or SARS-CoV-2 as a cause of death or a significant condition contributing to death.

Oregon’s 433rd COVID-19 death is a 62-year-old man in Multnomah County who tested positive on August 16 and died on August 22 at Adventist Health Portland. He had underlying conditions.

The OHA also reported 222 new cases of the coronavirus on Wednesday. Oregon’s total number of known cases is now 25,571.

Multnomah County had the highest number of new cases on Wednesday with 54.

Here are the counties with new cases: