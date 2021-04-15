Oregon reports 6 more COVID-19 deaths and 733 new cases

There have been 2,455 COVID-related deaths in Oregon and 172,931 cases.

PORTLAND, Ore. — Health officials announced that six more people in Oregon have died from COVID-19 and 733 new cases were reported Thursday.

There have been 2,455 COVID-related deaths in Oregon. The total number of cases as of Thursday is 172,931, according to the Oregon Health Authority (OHA).

The number of patients hospitalized with the coronavirus across Oregon has gone down by five since Wednesday's OHA report, to a total of 195. But the number of COVID patients in intensive care units increased by one, for a total of 53.

OHA also reported Thursday that 44,971 new doses of COVID-19 vaccinations were added to the state registry.

Oregon has administered 1,242,066 doses of the Pfizer vaccine, 1,069,417 doses of the Moderna vaccine and 87,339 doses of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine. A total of 945,453 people in the state have finished a vaccine series and 1,492,658 people have had at least one dose.

Multnomah County saw the highest increase in cases on Thursday, with 120. The rest of the new COVID-19 cases were reported in the following counties:

Baker (16)

Benton (18)

Clackamas (63)

Clatsop (3)

Columbia (10)

Coos (9)

Crook (5)

Curry (3)

Deschutes (53)

Douglas (10)

Grant (1)

Hood River (6)

Jackson (34)

Jefferson (5)

Josephine (13)

Klamath (46)

Lane (74)

Lincoln (6)

Linn (23)

Malheur (2)

Marion (56)

Morrow (1)

Polk (22)

Tillamook (3)

Umatilla (9)

Union (3)

Wasco (8)

Washington (98)

Yamhill (13)

Oregon’s 2,450th COVID-19 death was a 93-year-old woman in Clackamas County who tested positive on Jan. 14 and died on April 9 at her residence. The death certificate listed COVID-19 disease or SARS-CoV-2 as a cause of death or a significant condition contributing to death. She had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 2,451st COVID-19 death was a 71-year-old woman in Baker County who tested positive on April 7 and died on April 14 at Saint Alphonsus Regional Medical Center. She had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 2,452nd COVID-19 death was a 62-year-old man in Clackamas County who tested positive on March 22 and died on April 5 at Providence St. Vincent Medical Center. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.

Oregon’s 2,453rd COVID-19 death was a 52-year-old man in Jackson County who tested positive on March 24 and died on April 14 at Asante Rogue Regional Medical Center. He had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 2,454th COVID-19 death was an 82-year-old man in Linn County who tested positive on March 24 and died on April 8 at PeaceHealth Sacred Heart Medical Center at Riverbend. He had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 2,455th COVID-19 death was an 89-year-old man in Polk County who tested positive on March 31 and died on April 13 at Salem Hospital. He had underlying conditions.