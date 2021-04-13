Oregon reports 567 new COVID-19 cases, 5 more deaths

The number of COVID patients hospitalized in Oregon grew by more than 11% in one day.

PORTLAND, Ore. — On Tuesday, Oregon health officials reported 567 new COVID-19 cases and five more deaths connected to the virus. The state has reported a total of 171,398 cases during the pandemic, including 2,446 deaths.

Washington County reported the most cases Tuesday with 95, followed by Multnomah County with 83 and Jackson County with 53. Here's a breakdown of Tuesday's new cases by county:

Baker (5), Benton (17), Clackamas (51), Clatsop (3), Columbia (6), Coos (12), Crook (7), Curry (7), Deschutes (34), Douglas (10), Grant (5), Harney (3), Hood River (8), Jackson (53), Jefferson (1), Josephine (7), Klamath (24), Lake (3), Lane (39), Lincoln (9), Linn (16), Malheur (5), Marion (35), Multnomah (83), Polk (6), Tillamook (2), Umatilla (11), Union (1), Wasco (3), Washington (95) and Yamhill (6).

Vaccinations

On Tuesday, the Oregon Health Authority (OHA) asked all of the state's vaccine providers to temporarily stop giving shots of the Johnson & Johnson COVID vaccine, effective immediately, over reports of rare blood clots in six women who received the vaccine.

This comes per the recommendation of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the Food and Drug Administration. Both agencies are investigating the matter.

OHA says vaccine providers should keep their J&J doses in storage, not throw them out, pending federal review.

On Tuesday, OHA said another 29,945 doses of the COVID vaccines have been administered, bringing the statewide total to 2,316,140 doses administered. The seven-day running average is now 38,660 doses per day.

A total of 916,207 Oregonians are fully vaccinated and more than 1,447,000 have received at least one dose.

To date, 1,460,745 doses of Pfizer, 1,213,000 doses of Moderna and 213,300 doses of Johnson & Johnson have been delivered to sites across Oregon.

Hospitalizations

There are 197 COVID patients hospitalized in Oregon, which is 20 more than Monday. Fifty-two COVID patients in intensive care unit beds, four more than Monday.

Deaths

OHA released the following information about the five people who died: