Oregon reports 560 new COVID-19 cases, 1 death

Six counties, including Multnomah and Clackamas, moved back to the state's high risk level Friday because of rising case numbers.

PORTLAND, Ore. — On Friday, the Oregon Health Authority (OHA) reported 560 new COVID-19 cases and one more death connected to the virus.

Since the start of the pandemic the state has reported a total of 169,338 cases, including 2,440 deaths.

Six Oregon counties, including Multnomah and Clackamas, moved from the moderate risk level to high risk Friday because of an uptick in cases over recent weeks, meaning tighter restrictions on business in those counties.

One day earlier, the state reported 678 new cases, the highest daily total since Feb. 5.

Multnomah County reported the most new cases Friday with 97, followed by Washington County with 83. Here's a county-by-county breakdown of Friday's new cases:

Baker (3), Benton (3), Clackamas (51), Clatsop (6), Columbia (7), Curry (7), Deschutes (51), Douglas (8), Grant (24), Harney (1), Hood River (1), Jackson (27), Jefferson (6), Josephine (18), Klamath (25), Lake (2), Lane (47), Lincoln (9), Linn (17), Malheur (2), Marion (33), Multnomah (97), Polk (11), Tillamook (3), Umatilla (10), Union (3), Wallowa (1), Wasco (1), Washington (83) and Yamhill (3).

Oregon’s 2,440th COVID-19 death was a 62-year-old man in Clatsop County who tested positive on March 25 and died on April 5 at Providence St. Vincent Medical Center. He had underlying conditions.

Vaccinations

On Friday, OHA reported that another 53,121 COVID-19 shots have been administered statewide.

Oregon has now administered a total of 1,108,731 doses of Pfizer, 993,824 doses of Moderna and 67,071 doses of Johnson & Johnson COVID vaccines. As of Friday, 859,912 Oregonians were fully vaccinated and 1,374,408 had at least one dose.

To date, 1,363,635 doses of Pfizer, 1,215,300 doses of Moderna and 193,200 doses of Johnson & Johnson vaccines have been delivered to sites across Oregon.

Hospitalizations