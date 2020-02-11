Oregon reports 557 new COVID-19 cases, 1 more death

Multnomah County had the highest number of new cases on Monday with 199, followed by Clackamas County with 93.

PORTLAND, Ore — State health officials on Monday reported 557 new COVID-19 cases in Oregon and one more death.

The number of known COVID-19 cases in Oregon is now up to 45,978.

Here are the counties with new cases:

Benton: 1

Clackamas: 93

Clatsop: 3

Columbia: 1

Coos: 1

Crook: 2

Curry: 4

Deschutes: 30

Douglas: 6

Jackson: 17

Jefferson: 1

Klamath: 1

Lake: 1

Lane: 12

Lincoln: 1

Linn: 11

Malheur: 7

Marion: 60

Multnomah: 199

Polk: 11

Tillamook: 1

Umatilla: 13

Union: 1

Wasco: 5

Washington: 71

Yamhill: 4

The Oregon Health Authority (OHA) reported another 1,079 new confirmed and presumptive cases over the weekend. On Friday, Oregon set another single-day case record with 600.

Oregon’s death toll due to the coronavirus is now up to 692 people.

The OHA said Oregon’s 692nd COVID-19 death was a 90-year-old woman in Multnomah County. She tested positive on Oct. 24 and died the next day in her residence. She had underlying conditions.

OHA updates pediatric COVID-19 data

The OHA updated a report on pediatric cases of COVID-19 in Oregon during the pandemic.

Of the 45,978 known COVID-19 cases in Oregon, 4,901 (11.3%) have been pediatric patients, defined as people under age 18, according to the OHA.

The pediatric age group most likely to be infected is people 12-17 years old.

Only 1.3% of pediatric patients have been hospitalized due to COVID-19, compared to 8% of adults.