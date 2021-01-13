Oregon reports 54 COVID-19 deaths, tied for most reported in a single day

The coronavirus death toll in Oregon is now 1,667 people as officials ramp up statewide vaccination efforts.

PORTLAND, Ore — Fifty-four more Oregonians have died in connection with COVID-19, health officials announced on Tuesday. It’s the most coronavirus-related deaths reported in a day in Oregon. The state also reported 54 deaths on Dec. 15.

"The high number of deaths serves as a reminder that the pandemic continues to pose a threat to our friends, neighbors, co-workers and communities," the Oregon Health Authority (OHA) said in a press release.

The statewide death toll is now 1,667 people.

Another 1,203 coronavirus cases were also reported Tuesday. There have been 112,780 cases in Oregon since the pandemic began.

So far, OHA says 115,060 doses of the coronavirus vaccines have been administered, including at least 7,000 second doses.

The number of people hospitalized with COVID-19 across Oregon was 403 on Tuesday, which is six fewer than the day before. Of those patients, 93 were in intensive care unit (ICU) beds, nine more than the day before.

Multnomah County had the most cases Tuesday with 265 followed by Washington County with 155.

Here are the counties that reported new cases:

Baker: 8

Benton: 16

Clackamas: 98

Clatsop: 11

Columbia: 1

Coos: 9

Crook: 19

Curry: 8

Deschutes: 56

Douglas: 21

Gilliam: 1

Harney: 3

Hood River: 11

Jackson: 61

Jefferson: 19

Josephine: 39

Klamath: 46

Lake: 3

Lane: 89

Lincoln: 6

Linn: 24

Malheur: 32

Marion: 97

Morrow: 4

Multnomah: 265

Polk: 10

Tillamook: 2

Umatilla: 53

Union: 5

Wasco: 10

Washington: 155

Yamhill: 21