Oregon reports 536 new COVID-19 cases, five more deaths

Nearly a quarter of a million Oregonians have been fully vaccinated against COVID-19 as of Feb. 20.

PORTLAND, Ore. — The Oregon Health Authority (OHA) on Saturday reported 536 new COVID-19 cases, bringing the state's total case count to 152,711 cases during the pandemic.

OHA also reported five more coronavirus deaths. The state's death toll is now 2,154 people.

Umatilla County reported the most new cases Saturday with 72 followed by Multnomah County with 69 and Washington County with 66. Umatilla County's case count was higher than expected because of about 1,400 backlogged test results received on Friday, Feb. 19, that hadn't been reported to OHA.

Here's a county-by-county breakdown of the new cases:

Baker (4), Benton (5), Clackamas (26), Clatsop (2), Columbia (10), Coos (14), Crook (5), Curry (7), Deschutes (15), Douglas (20), Hood River (2), Jackson (38), Jefferson (4), Josephine (18), Klamath (5), Lake (5), Lane (41), Lincoln (1), Linn (6), Malheur (5), Marion (55), Morrow (6), Multnomah (69), Polk (15), Tillamook (1), Umatilla (72), Union (1), Wallowa (1), Washington (66) and Yamhill (17).

Vaccinations

Oregon has now administered a total of 781,202 doses of the COVID-19 vaccines, including 248,129 second doses. To date, 924,575 vaccine doses have been delivered to sites across Oregon.

Based on Oregon's estimated population of 4,218,000 in 2019, nearly 6% of Oregonians have been fully vaccinated, and more than 18% have received at least one dose.

On Friday, OHA director Patrick Allen said Oregon's vaccination timelines were on track despite severe weather that delayed vaccine shipments to states across the county, including Oregon.

Hospitalizations

There are 163 patients hospitalized with COVID-19 across Oregon, which is 13 fewer than Friday. There are 51 COVID-19 patients in intensive care unit (ICU) beds, which is two more than Friday.

The health authority released the following information about the five Oregonians who died: